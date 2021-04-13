Manchester City was incredibly dominant over the first six months of its season, losing only two of 41 matches across all competitions while recording 33 wins and six draws. Therefore, the fact that City has been defeated twice in its last eight games has many people raising their eyebrows. Manchester City will be out to prove it's nothing more than a hiccup and advance to the next round when it visits Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their 2021 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday. The Cityzens responded to a setback against Manchester United with a six-game winning streak that was halted when they dropped a 2-1 decision to Leeds United in Premier League action on Saturday.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as a 0.5-goal favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City spread: Man City -0.5

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City over-under: 3.5 goals

Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City money line: Man City -160, Dortmund +400, Draw +325

BVB: Dortmund has lost six consecutive matches against English teams

CITY: The Cityzens have scored 54 goals in their last 22 Champions League games

The model is leaning under 3.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. The Cityzens, who posted a 2-1 victory over Dortmund in the first leg, have been superb on defense this season. Most were stunned when they gave up two goals against Leeds over the weekend, as they had held opponents under that number in all but two of their previous 35 contests. They've been even stingier in the Champions League, allowing a total of two goals in nine matches.

Dortmund has surrendered two goals in each of its last four games overall and three straight in the Champions League. It has permitted two or more in six of its last seven contests across all competitions, winning only one of those outings. The German side scored three goals in its win against Stuttgart on Saturday, but it was the first time Dortmund produced that amount in eight games, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the under on Wednesday.

