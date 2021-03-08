Juventus is a two-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, taking the crown when it was known as the European Cup in 1985 and repeating the feat 11 years later. Porto also has captured the title twice, doing so in 1987 and again in 2004. Only eight teams have won the championship on three or more occasions, and these two sides look to take the next step toward joining them when Juventus hosts Porto in the second leg of the 2021 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday. Porto enters the match with a slight advantage after posting a 2-1 home victory in the first leg.

Kickoff from Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Porto odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Juventus as the -225 money line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Juventus vs. Porto spread: Juventus -1.5

Juventus vs. Porto over-under: 2.5 goals

Juventus vs. Porto money line: Juventus -225, Porto +650, Draw +340

JUV: Juventus has scored three goals in three of its last four matches.

POR: Porto is unbeaten since Oct. 30, posting 15 wins and six draws in its last 21 games

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Juventus and Porto. Juventus allowed a total of two goals over four UEFA Champions League matches before falling to Porto in the first leg. The Italian club gave up fewer than two goals in eight consecutive games prior to that meeting and has been stingy since, yielding two tallies over its last four outings. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored only four of his team-leading 27 goals in Champions League play, while Alvaro Morata has recorded six of his 16 tallies in seven such contests.

Sergio Oliveira leads Porto with 13 goals but has produced only three of them in six Champions League matches. Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega scored for the Dragons in their first-leg triumph over Juventus, but neither player has hit the back of the net in three matches since. The goal against Juventus by the 29-year-old Marega is his lone tally in his last 13 outings, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the under on Tuesday.

