Paris Saint-Germain has a commanding lead as it prepares to host Barcelona on Wednesday with a quarterfinal berth on the line in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. PSG won the first leg of the Round of 16 matchup 4-1, so Barcelona has its work cut out for it. But Barca still has one of the sport's all-time best players in Lionel Messi and the confidence that it has gotten out of a similar spot before. PSG dominated at Camp Nou, with Kylian Mbappe netting a hat trick, and last season's Champions League runner-ups are hungry to advance.

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain spread: PSG -0.5

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain over-under: 3.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain money line: Barcelona +160, PSG +150, Draw +270

BAR: F Lionel Messi has four goals and three assists in his last five games.

PSG: F Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean have combined for 10 goals in the last four games.

Why you should back Paris Saint-Germain



Kylian Mbappe is a clinical striker for PSG, and he has five goals and three assists in this competition and leads Ligue 1 with 18 goals. He has dominated the scoring with Neymar out, and the Brazilian striker will miss Wednesday's match against his former team but PSG is otherwise healthy. Creative midfielder Angel Di Maria, who leads Ligue 1 in assists with eight and has two in five UCL matches, is back to run the show, while Moise Kean (11 league goals) also can provide an offensive spark.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is dealing with myriad injuries and will struggle to slow down the PSG attack. Top defender Gerard Pique (knee) is a major loss, and the inexperienced defense will be under immense pressure as Barca pushes everything forward to try to undo its major deficit. PSG has three straight clean sheets in Ligue 1, outscoring its opponents 8-0, and it has a league-high 62 goals and has a plus-45 goal differential in 28 league games this season.

Why you should back Barcelona

The Spanish side has been here before, against this same team. Barcelona entered the second leg of their 2017 Round of 16 matchup down 4-0, and it went out and shocked PSG with a 6-1 victory to advance. The Catalans have been in stellar form outside that loss in the first leg, going unbeaten in La Liga since Dec. 5. They have won 13 of their last 16 league games, outscoring opponents 37-11, and they had a 16-5 edge in scoring in this competition before the setback to PSG.

Barcelona leads the Champions League in both attempts (122) and shots on target (52). Messi is as dangerous as they come, and he has four goals in the competition and leads with 17 attempts on goal. He leads La Liga with 19 goals, and he is one of 10 Barca players with multiple goals in league play. Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite and Antoine Griezmann have combined for eight goals in the UCL and can make PSG pay for focusing on Messi.

