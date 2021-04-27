Manchester City had its dreams of pulling off a quadruple squashed when it was defeated 1-0 by Chelsea on Apr. 17 in the FA Cup semifinals. The Cityzens did manage to capture a trophy this past weekend, however, as they got past Tottenham 1-0 for the Carabao Cup. Manchester City continues its quest for more hardware on Wednesday when it visits PSG for the first leg of the 2021 UEFA Champions League semifinals. The Cityzens also are looking to win their third Premier League title in four seasons as they own a 10-point lead over Manchester United with five matches remaining.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Manchester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as a 0.5-goal favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

PSG vs, Manchester City spread: Manchester City -0.5

PSG vs. Manchester City over-under: 2.5 goals

PSG vs. Manchester City money line: Manchester City +115, PSG +220, Draw +265

PSG: Angel Di Maria needs one assist to tie Safet Susic (103) for first in club history

MCY: The Cityzens have scored 72 goals in 29 Champions League games over the last three seasons

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between PSG and Manchester City. The Cityzens have had little trouble offensively in the Champions League this season, recording three goals four times during the group stage and a pair in each of their last four matches. The scoring has been spread out as 10 different players have tallied, with six notching at least two goals. Ferran Torres, a 21-year-old Spanish forward, leads the way with four despite playing in only six of Man City's 10 contests and being kept out of the lineup for each of its last three.

PSG has kept pace with Man City offensively in the Champions League this season, registering identical goal totals of 13 in the group stage and eight over the first two knockout rounds. Kylian Mbappe ranks second in the competition with eight goals, while teammate Neymar is tied for third with six. Mbappe has scored twice in three of his last four matches across all competitions, including both of the last two, and appears ready to go after dealing with a thigh issue in Saturday's Ligue 1 victory over Metz, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the over on Wednesday.

