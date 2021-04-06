It's a rematch of last year's final when Bayern Munich hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup in the 2021 UEFA Champions League. Bayern Munich won the title with a 1-0 win over PSG in the final in August. Bayern sits atop the Bundesliga standings and is poised to win its ninth straight league title but will be without top scorer Robert Lewandowski on Wednesday. The star striker, who has 42 goals in 36 games, injured his knee in World Cup qualifying for Poland and is expected to miss a few weeks. PSG fell three points behind Ligue 1 leader Lille after a 2-1 loss in its matchup on Saturday.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich spread: Bayern -0.5

PSG vs. Bayern Munich over-under: 2.5 goals

PSG vs. Bayern Munich money line: PSG +255, Bayern -102, Draw +280

PSG: PSG has scored at least one goal in 42 of its last 43 Champions League fixtures

FCB: Thomas Muller leads the Bundesliga in shot-creating actions (111)

Why you should back Bayern Munich



Bayern Munich will certainly miss Lewandowski, but the Bundesliga powerhouse has plenty of scoring options. The Reds have 79 goals in 27 league games, 24 more than any other team, and 15 players have scored. German national team veteran Thomas Muller remains an elite player at age 31, and he has 10 goals and a league-best 15 assists, with three in the Champions League. He has scored 128 goals in 376 games with Bayern and 38 in 100 for Germany. The attacking midfielder's situational awareness makes him one of the best off-ball players in the world.

Bayern is 7-1-0 and has a UCL-best 24 goals while allowing just seven. Bayern has not lost in its last 19 games in this event, and since the 2016-17 tournament, Bayern is averaging 2.8 goals per game, the most of any club over that span. Bayern is averaging 15 shots per game in this year's tournament, completing 86 percent of its passes and possessing the ball 60 percent of the time. Joshua Kimmich has 13 assists across all competitions, and former PSG man Kingsley Coman, who scored the winner in last year's final, has six goals and 11 assists overall.

Why you should back PSG

The 1-0 loss to Bayern in last year's final is the only time in its last 43 Champions League games that PSG has failed to score, and it will be out for revenge on Wednesday. The Parisians have scored 18 goals in their eight Champions League matches this year. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have each scored six times, and Mbappe leads Ligue 1 with 20 goals in 26 matches. Neymar has scored six goals in just 13 games in league play and appears to finally be healthy.

Mbappe also can set up his teammates, posting nine assists in all competitions, and midfielder Angel Di Maria is one of the main playmakers, setting up 10 goals overall. Di Maria also is one of the seven PSG players who have scored at least four goals in league play. A dangerous front that also includes Moise Kean (15 goals in all competitions) will be facing a Bayern defense that has conceded at least one goal in 20 of its last 27 league games.

