Chelsea has had the upper hand in its all-time series against Porto, winning five of their eight meetings while losing only twice. The teams split their two UEFA Champions League group-stage matches five seasons ago, with each recording a victory at home. But due to a COVID-19 travel ban, neither club will have a true home game in their 2021 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie, which begins Wednesday with a first-leg game in Spain. Chelsea is coming off Saturday's 5-2 loss to West Brom in a Premier League contest, while Porto edged Santa Clara 2-1 the same day in Primeira Liga action.

Kickoff from Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Porto vs. Chelsea odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Chelsea as 0.5-goal and -128 money-line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Porto vs. Chelsea spread: Chelsea -0.5

Porto vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Porto vs. Chelsea money line: Chelsea -128, Porto +420, Draw +235

POR: The Dragons have not reached the UCL semifinals since 2004

CHE: The Blues have lost only two of their last 15 Champions League matches (nine wins, four draws)

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Porto and Chelsea. Prior to their 3-2 loss to Juventus in the second leg of the Round of 16, the Dragons had allowed just one goal in their previous six Champions League matches. That defeat marks the only time in their last eight contests across all competitions that Porto has allowed more than one goal. Meanwhile, the club has gone 14 games without scoring more than two goals since recording a 4-1 Primeira Liga victory over Famalicao on Jan. 8.

Chelsea's setback against West Brom last weekend was totally uncharacteristic of the defensive-minded club. Prior to that shocker, the Blues had posted seven consecutive clean sheets and allowed a total of two goals in their previous 14 matches. Chelsea also has been held to fewer than three goals in each of their last 15 contests, which has helped Green in his decision to lean toward the under on Wednesday.

