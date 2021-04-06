Real Madrid looks to continue its recent dominance over Liverpool when the teams meet in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday. These teams have met six times in European football with both sides winning three matchups. Madrid won the last meeting 3-1 in the 2018 Champions League final and also posted two wins in the group stages in 2014-15. Liverpool won both round of 16 meetings in 2008-09, as well as a 1-0 victory in the 1981 European Champions Clubs' Cup. Both teams are battling the injury bug, and Real Madrid will be missing several key players including defensemen Sergio Ramos, out with a calf injury, and Dani Carvajal, out with a bad hamstring. Liverpool will be without midfielder Jordan Henderson, as well as defensemen Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid. William Hill Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the +135 (risk $100 to win $135) favorite, with Real Madrid going off at +190 in the Real Madrid vs. Liverpool odds. A draw would return +255 and the over-under for total goals is set at 2.5.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -0.5

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool over-under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool money line: Liverpool +135, Real Madrid +190, draw +255

RM: Is averaging 1.66 goals per game

LIV: Has won 15 of its last 23 European fixtures

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Karim Benzema continues to lead Real Madrid and is among the side's top offensive weapons with a team-high 18 goals in 25 games played. The 33-year-old playmaking forward has seven goals over the past five matches, including two each against Celta Vigo on March 20 and Elche on March 13. He is second on the squad with six assists.

Liverpool has won three matches in a row and is led in scoring by Mohamed Salah, who has 18 goals and three assists on 92 shots. The 28-year-old forward has been hot of late, scoring three goals over his past two matches, which included a two-goal performance for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations on March 29. He registered one of Liverpool's three goals in a 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

