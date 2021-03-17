Chelsea apparently has taken a liking to manager Thomas Tuchel, as it has yet to lose since he replaced Frank Lampard in late January. The Blues have registered eight victories and four draws under Tuchel, who has matched the club record for the longest unbeaten streak to start a tenure set in 2008 by Luiz Felipe Scolari. Chelsea attempts to continue the run when it hosts Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. The Blues have a slim advantage in the knockout tie after posting a 1-0 victory in the first-leg.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge in London, England is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Chelsea as a 0.5-goal favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid spread: Chelsea -0.5

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Chelsea +125, Atletico Madrid +235, Draw +220

CFC: The Blues have not lost since dropping a 2-0 decision on Jan. 19 to Leicester City

AM: Atletico Madrid has reached the quarterfinals in five of its last seven Champions League appearances

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. Scoring against the Blues has been a tall task, especially on Tuchel's watch. Chelsea has posted five consecutive clean sheets, a streak that began with its first-leg victory over Atletico Madrid, seven in its last eight matches and 10 in 12 games since Tuchel replaced Lampard. It has allowed a total of two goals in all competitions under its new manager, with one being an own goal, and a pair in its previous seven Champions League matches.

Chelsea's strong defense likely will continue to be a problem for Atletico Madrid, which has struggled offensively. The Spanish side has produced only seven goals in as many Champions League games and has been kept off the scoresheet in three of those contests. Chelsea and Atletico Madrid both are coming off 0-0 draws in their respective leagues on Saturday, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the under on Wednesday.

