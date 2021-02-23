Since making its debut in the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12, Manchester City has yet to reach the final. Its best performance came in 2015-16, when it lost to eventual champion Real Madrid in the semifinals. Manchester City looks to begin its quest for its first title when it takes on Monchengladbach in the first leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. Manchester City enters the contest blazing hot as it has won 18 consecutive matches and is unbeaten in its last 25 (22-0-3).

Kickoff from Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as a 1.5-goal favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Manchester City is listed at -325 on the money line. Before locking in any Manchester City vs. Monchengladbach picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Since coming to SportsLine in 2019, the algorithm is up more than $8,900.

The model also made some strong calls in the final group stage of the Champions League, correctly predicting RB Leipzig (+150) defeating Manchester United, Sevilla (+135) knocking off Rennes and Liverpool playing to a draw (+275) with Midtjylland.

Now, the model has set its sights on Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several odds and trends for Manchester City vs. Monchengladbach:

Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City spread: Manchester City -1.5

Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City over-under: 3.5 goals

Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City money line: Manchester City -325, Monchengladbach +850

MON: Monchengladbach is winless in its last three matches (two losses, one draw)

CITY: Manchester City has reached the Round of 16 for the eighth straight season

Top Champions League predictions for Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

The model is leaning under 3.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Monchengladbach and Manchester City. The Cityzens have not allowed more than one goal since their last defeat, a 2-0 setback against Tottenheim in an English Premier League match on Nov. 21.

The club has recorded 18 clean sheets since then, including a 1-0 triumph over Arsenal on Sunday. Manchester City posted five wins and a draw in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage, scoring 13 goals while surrendering just one.

Since posting a 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga on Jan. 22, Monchengladbach has registered a total of five goals in as many matches. Two of those tallies came in its only win during the stretch, a 2-1 triumph over VfB Stuttgart in the German DFB-Pokal Round of 16. Monchengladbach faced Manchester City twice in the group stage in 2016-17 and produced just one goal, which is one of the main reasons why the model is leaning toward the under on Wednesday.

How to make picks for Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City

The model also has locked in a strong money line pick for Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Monchengladbach? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up more than $8,900.