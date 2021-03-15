With first place in the Premier League all but assured, Manchester City still has an elusive UEFA Champions League title in its sights. The Cityzens never have captured the crown, as their best showing is an appearance in the 2016 semifinals, where they dropped a 1-0 decision to eventual champion Real Madrid. Manchester City attempts to move one step closer to the title when it takes on Monchengladbach in the second leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Cityzens can make it four straight appearances in the quarterfinals after posting a 2-0 victory over their German opponent in the first leg of their tie.

Kickoff from Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Monchengladbach odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as a 1.5-goal favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in.

Here are several odds and trends for Manchester City vs. Monchengladbach:

Manchester City vs. Monchengladbach spread: Manchester City -1.5

Manchester City vs. Monchengladbach over-under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Monchengladbach money line: Manchester City -420, Monchengladbach +1200, Draw +500

CITY: The Cityzens have lost just one of their last 31 overall matches (27 wins, three draws)

MON: Monchengladbach is winless in its last eight games (one draw)

The model is leaning under 3.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Manchester City and Monchengladbach. The Cityzens have been the stingiest team in the 2020-21 Champions League, allowing a total of one goal in their seven matches. They enter Tuesday having posted six consecutive clean sheets in the competition. Offensively, their top two goal scorers haven't produced much of late, as Ilkay Gundogan (14) and Raheem Sterling (13) both have scored just once in their last six games.

Monchengladbach is dealing with a similar issue as Lars Stindl, who tops the club with 13 goals, has recorded only one in his last 11 contests. The 32-year-old German currently is in the midst of a four-game drought. Monchengladbach has produced one goal in its last three matches, which is one of the main reasons the model is leaning toward the under on Tuesday.

The model also has locked in a strong money line pick for Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Monchengladbach? And where does all the betting value lie?