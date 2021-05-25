After failing to advance past the group stage in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United has played with a purpose in the Europa League. The Red Devils recorded five wins and two draws before taking their foot off the pedal in the second leg of their semifinal tie against Roma, allowing a total of one goal in their first six matches. Manchester United attempts to conclude its run with a trophy when it faces Villarreal in the 2021 UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday. The Red Devils are looking to become the fourth team to win multiple titles since the competition was renamed after the 2008-09 season, as they captured their first trophy by defeating Ajax in 2017.

Kickoff from Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and it can be streamed on Paramount+. The latest Manchester United vs. Villarreal odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester United as 0.5-goal and -120 money-line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Villarreal vs. Manchester United picks, be sure to see the UEFA Europa League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, he has set his sights on Manchester United vs. Villarreal. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Villarreal vs. Manchester United:

Manchester United vs. Villarreal spread: Manchester United -0.5

Manchester United vs. Villarreal over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Villarreal money line: Manchester United -120, Villarreal +360, Draw +230

MU: The Red Devils have scored at least once in 16 straight knockout-phase matches outside of England

VIL: Villarreal is unbeaten in its last 12 Europa League games outside of Spain (seven wins, five draws)

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's showdown between Manchester United and Villarreal. The Red Devils have netted 18 goals over their first eight Europa League matches, with eight coming against Roma in the semifinals. Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani have carried the offensive load, scoring five goals apiece in the competition. The 34-year-old Cavani has converted in seven of his last 10 overall games and scored twice in each semifinal contest versus Roma.

Villarreal has performed well offensively in the Europa League, producing at least two goals in nine of its 13 matches. El Submarino Amarillo scored twice in six of its first seven knockout-phase games before battling Arsenal to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their semifinal tie. Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer lead the team with six goals apiece as Villarreal has had 12 different players score in the competition, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the over on Wednesday.

