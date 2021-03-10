Arsenal reached the final of the UEFA Europa League in 2019 but was outclassed by Chelsea, which cruised to a 4-1 victory. The Gunners were unable to make a return trip last year, as they were eliminated in the Round of 32 by Olympiacos. Arsenal has a chance to avenge that loss as it visits Olympiacos on Thursday in the first leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. The teams split their matches in last year's tie with the aggregate score being even, but Olympiacos advanced by virtue of the away goals rule.

Arsenal vs. Olympiacos is one of eight first-leg matches on Thursday, with the second leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 taking place next week. Four first-leg games take place at 12:55 p.m. ET, while the remaining four get underway at 3 p.m. ET.

One of Green's best bets for Thursday: He's backing Arsenal (-110) to win its first-leg match against Olympiacos.

The Gunners got past Benfica in the Round of 32, playing to a 1-1 draw in the first leg before posting a 3-2 victory in the rematch. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the triumph and leads Arsenal with 14 goals in all competitions this season. The 31-year-old forward, who also scored in the team's 1-1 Premier League draw against Burnley on Saturday, is even with Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock for first on the club with three Europa League goals, while the latter two also have recorded three assists. Arsenal likely will need to excel offensively against Olympiacos, which totaled five goals to eliminate PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 32 and has amassed the same amount over its last two Greek Super League matches.

"(Arsenal) has the attacking quality to hurt Olympiacos' slightly sluggish defense," Green told SportsLine. "But it is unlikely to keep a clean sheet in this game."

