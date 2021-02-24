A match against Wolfsberger AC in the first leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League Round of 32 proved to be just what Tottenham needed. Spurs had lost five of six games before rolling past Wolfsberger on Thursday and went back to its losing ways right afterward, falling to West Ham in Premier League action on Sunday. Tottenham hopes to advance into the Round of 16 when it hosts Wolfsberger in the second leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League Round of 32 on Wednesday. The team posted a 4-1 victory in the first-leg match and looks to move on for the fourth time in its last six appearances in the Round of 32.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is set for noon ET. The latest Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Tottenham as a 1.5-goal and -350 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Wolfsberger vs. Tottenham picks, make sure you see what SportsLine's European soccer guru Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has analyzed the latest Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger odds and locked in his top picks. He's sharing his best bets only at SportsLine. Now here are the latest soccer odds and trends for Wolfsberger vs. Tottenham:

Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger spread: Tottenham -1.5

Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger over-under: 3.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger money line: Tottenham -350, Wolfsberger +900

TOTT: Tottenham has lost six of its last eight matches

WOLF: Wolfsberger has scored two goals or fewer in eight straight games

Latest Odds: London -350 Bet Now

Top predictions for Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger



Green is leaning under 3.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Tottenham and Wolfsberger. Spurs scored just once versus West Ham after erupting in the opener of its tie against Wolfsberger. Prior to that match, Tottenham was limited to fewer than three goals in five of six outings and failed to score three times in that span. Meanwhile, Spurs has given up more than one tally just once in its first seven 2020-21 UEFA Europa League matches.

With a seemingly comfortable lead on aggregate, Tottenham won't be very motivated to score in the rematch. And Wolfsberger hasn't won by three or more goals since Oct. 29, when it defeated Feyenoord Rotterdam 4-1 in its second match of the group stage. Wolfsberger has been kept off the scoresheet in four of its last eight outings, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the under on Wednesday.

How to make Wolfsberger vs. Tottenham picks

Green has analyzed Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger from every possible angle, and he's revealed two best bets, including one with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing them here.

So who wins Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger? And what are the best bets for Wednesday's UEFA Europa League Round of 32 showdown? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Wolfsberger vs. Tottenham picks, all from the European soccer expert who has generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.