A first-time European women's champion will be crowned Sunday after Chelsea FC Women and FC Barcelona face off in the UEFA Women's Champions League at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden. Barcelona lost in the final in 2019, while Chelsea is making its first appearance in the title match. French and German teams have dominated the competition, with Lyon winning the past five, but Paris Saint-Germain knocked out the reigning champs before falling to Barcelona in the semifinals. Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to become the second English team to reach the final. The last one, Arsenal in 2007, won the title.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Barcelona is the -125 money-line favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Barcelona odds, and the over-under is 2.5 goals.

Herrera is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL championship finals. She knows the women's game inside and out.

Now, Herrera has broken down Barcelona vs. Chelsea from every angle.

Chelsea FC vs. FC Barcelona spread: Barcelona -0.5

Chelsea FC vs. FC Barcelona money line: Chelsea FC +255, FC Barcelona -125, Draw +310

Chelsea FC vs. FC Barcelona over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea: Guro Reiten leads the Champions League with seven assists in seven matches.

Barcelona: Asisat Oshoala has 53 goals in 56 games since rejoining the team in 2019.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues won the FA Women's Super League for the second straight year with a convincing 5-0 win against Reading on the final day. Chelsea went 18-3-1 and outscored its opponents 69-10, and Sam Kerr led the league with 21 goals. Chelsea made the semifinals of the WCL last season and will be fired up with the trophy on the line. The Blues have outscored opponents 21-4 in the knockout stages of the tournament. Fran Kirby had 16 league goals and tied for the lead with 11 assists in the WSL and has six goals (tied for the most) in the Champions League.

Pernille Harder, named the world's top player for the second time in The Guardian's Top 100 survey in December, is a supreme playmaker. She has taken time to adjust to playing in England, but she and ace distributor Melanie Leupolz are developing a strong relationship. Harder has played in the Champions League final twice with Wolfsburg, losing both times. Ann-Katrin Berger is an elite goalkeeper and had 12 clean sheets in 22 league matches.

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona went a perfect 26-0-0, outscoring opponents by an eye-popping 128-5, to win the Spanish Primera Division Femenina for the 12th straight season. Barcelona spreads the scoring around, with Asisat Oshaola and Jenni Hermoso tied for third in the league with nine goals. They have combined for 10 of the team's 24 goals in this tournament.

Forward Lieke Martens has five goals in the Champions League, while midfielders Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati are equally adept creating chances or putting shots on net. Putellas has a goal and an assist in this tournament, while Bonmati tied for second in the league with six assists. Barca also boasts a spectacular goalkeeper in Sandra Panos, who has a save percentage above 80 and allows a goal about every two games.

How to make Chelsea vs. Barcelona picks

Herrera has analyzed this matchup from all sides, and she's leaning over the total.

So who wins Chelsea vs. Barcelona?