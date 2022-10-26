France will enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup as defending champions, but Les Blues are dealing with significant injuries. N'golo Kante (hamstring) and Raphael Varane (ankle) will both miss France's title defense, which begins against Australia on Nov. 22. The official start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is on Sunday, Nov. 20, with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador. If France are able to lift the trophy in Qatar, Les Blues will be the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Despite the injuries, France is expected to feature two of the world's most dangerous attackers with Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé leading the charge. Will France repeat as champions, or should you back another favorite like Brazil, Argentina or England? According to the latest 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, France is going off at +600 to lift the trophy. Before locking in any 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is backing the USMNT to qualify from Group B at +100 odds at Caesars. The Americans are slotted in Group B with England, Wales and Iran, but Green expects the youth of the USMNT will help them advance to the knockout round.

"Wales undoubtedly has some talented individuals within its ranks, but there are concerns over the fitness of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey," Green told SportsLine. "The USMNT has a younger and more energetic team, and far better squad depth. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brendan Aaronson and Giovanni Reyna could fire the team into the knockout stage at Wales' expense."

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic