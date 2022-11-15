In 2018, France won their second world championship and now Les Bleus have their sights set on the 2022 FIFA World Cup to become the first repeat champions since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. The 2022 World Cup will be played in Qatar and that has forced the tournament to be shifted from the summer to the winter. That's shortened prep time considerably and tested depth more than ever with several teams dealing with key injuries.

The French midfield has been decimated with Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante out due to injuries, but France is still the second favorites in the 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook at 6-1. Brazil's five World Cup wins are the most in history and the No. 1 team in the FIFA World Rankings is listed as the 4-1 favorite in the World Cup 2022 odds. Before locking in any 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has analyzed the 2022 World Cup draw from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2022 World Cup picks.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is backing the USMNT to qualify from Group B at +100 odds at Caesars. Gregg Berhalter named his 26-man World Cup roster last Wednesday and while there were some grumbles about the absence of Zack Steffen and Ricardo Pepi, there's still a general aura of excitement surrounding a talented roster that was the youngest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The average age of the USMNT's starting XI during CONCACAF World Cup qualifying was under 24 years old and Ghana was the next youngest club at 26. With world football becoming a younger and younger game placing a larger emphasis on pace, Green is expecting the youth and energy of the Americans to play a huge role in advancing from Group B against England, Wales and Iran.

Christian Pulisic has been at the forefront of the youth movement in U.S. soccer as he leads a wave of players with Champions League experience including Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna. McKennie made the roster despite battling a thigh injury and his inclusion should give Berhalter a tactical advantage in the midfield, where McKennie, Adams and Yunus Musah were critical in cup final wins over Mexico the last two summers. See Green's other 2022 World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2022 World Cup, along with the top picks to win each group. He's revealed how far Mexico, England and Portugal will advance in Qatar. He's also identified a dark horse team that is listed higher than 75-1 who have a chance to shock the world and win it all. You can only see them here.

So who will win the World Cup 2022? And which longshot could stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2022 World Cup, all from the proven soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic