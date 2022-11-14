The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on Nov. 20 and the 26-man rosters have been finalized for all 32 teams competing in Qatar. The USMNT left off some notable names, including goalie Zack Steffen and forwards Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Pefok. The Americans will be playing in Group B with England, Wales and Iran. The U.S. are listed as 100-1 longshots in the 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook after missing the 2018 World Cup in its entirety.

Five-time world champions Brazil are listed as the 4-1 favorites in the World Cup odds and the No. 1-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings made some waves by leaving Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino off its 2022 World Cup roster. But even with Firmino looking like one of the biggest 2022 World Cup snubs, the Brazilians hope they still have plenty of attacking power to be a threat to win the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Before locking in any 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Green is backing the USMNT to qualify from Group B at +100 odds at Caesars. The Americans finalized their 26-man squad for World Cup 2022 last Wednesday and it was a sigh of relief for USMNT fans to see that Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was included. A box-to-box midfielder with a knack for making well-timed runs in critical moments, McKennie has been battling a quadriceps injury that many feared would hold him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The good news on McKennie's status gives head coach Gregg Berhalter his desired midfield trio of McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah. That group played a major role in helping the USMNT win the CONCACAF Nations League and the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Both of those finals were victories over Mexico, another quality team with clear designs of making it out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.

Only England is ranked higher in the current FIFA World Rankings than the Americans and Green is expecting youth and exuberance to be a deciding factor against Wales and Iran. Wales seemingly poses the biggest threat to the USMNT advancing with a collection of notable names including Ben Davies, Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsay, but it's an aging squad and Bale and Ramsay have both been dealing with injuries that could limit their effectiveness. See Green's other 2022 World Cup picks at SportsLine.

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic