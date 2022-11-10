Because of the sweltering temperatures in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin later this month smack in the middle of club soccer season and the 32 national teams that have qualified across the globe have had to alter their preparations. Stars like England's Ben Chilwell, Argentina's Paolo Dybala and France's Paul Pogba are all out with injuries and the rigors of a compacted club schedule will test the depth of every team playing in World Cup 2022, which gets underway on Nov. 20. So which teams have the squad depth necessary to make a deep run, and which teams should you be avoiding as you place your 2022 World Cup futures bets?

Brazil is the No. 1 team in the FIFA World Rankings and the five-time world champions are listed as the 4-1 favorites in the 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Defending champions France are next on the World Cup 2022 odds board at 6-1 while Argentina (13-2), England (7-1) and Spain (8-1) round out the top five. Before locking in any 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is backing the USMNT to qualify from Group B at +100 odds at Caesars. After missing the 2018 World Cup on the final day of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying with a disastrous loss to Trinidad and Tobago, the USMNT overhauled its roster with a wave of young talent playing football in some of the top leagues around the world.

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Giovani Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) both play critical roles for clubs that advanced in the Champions League play while Tyler Adams (Leeds), Yunus Musah (Valencia) and Timothy Weah (Lille) are all viewed as important pieces playing in top-five leagues. Gregg Berhalter led the squad to a Concacaf Nations League title and a Concacaf Gold Cup championship before navigating a condensed World Cup qualifying schedule and Green expects a younger, more energetic roster to lead the Americans to the knockout rounds.

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic