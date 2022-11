The day after Thanksgiving, USMNT fans get the unique chance to bring out the leftovers and watch USA take on England in a critical Group B matchup in the 2022 World Cup. By then, the Americans will have already played their first game against Wales, and wins in their first two matches would almost certainly guarantee advancement from the group. Considering USA didn't even qualify for the 2018 tournament, simply entertaining that possibility is worth a measure of excitement.

England is looking to improve upon its fourth-place showing in its last appearance, and holds the best chance in Group B to win it all, at +700 in the latest 2022 World Cup odds at Caesars Sportsbook. USA is a distant +10000, as are its neighbors to the south, Mexico. Numerous teams could get hot and shake up the outlook for the final, but before locking in any 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has analyzed the 2022 World Cup draw from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2022 World Cup picks.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is backing the USMNT to qualify from Group B at +100 odds at Caesars. After the last few USMNT friendlies, confidence is a little lower on the Americans ahead of their first World Cup appearance in eight years. However, a bet for them to simply advance out of the group is worth a roll of the dice based on the upside of this generation of players.

Christian Pulisic has been anointed as the player to take over the mantle left by Landon Donovan. Walker Zimmerman has emerged as a capable and steady center back, and if Timothy Weah gets a step on a defender, he can rifle in shots from anywhere in the attacking third. Other exciting young players like Sergino Dest and Luca de la Torre have shown promise in addition to a number of other young stars. The USMNT is currently the +145 favorite to win against Wales (+210) in the group-opener, and a win to open things followed by a draw against England in Game 2 would position the USA to advance -- and perhaps even win -- Group B.

"The USMNT has a younger and more energetic team, and far better squad depth," Green told SportsLine. "The likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brendan Aaronson and Giovanni Reyna could fire the team into the knockout stage at Wales' expense."

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2022 World Cup, along with the top picks to win each group. He's revealed how far Mexico, England and Portugal will advance in Qatar. He's also identified a dark horse team that is listed higher than 75-1 who have a chance to shock the world and win it all. You can only see them here.

So who will win the World Cup 2022? And which longshot could stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2022 World Cup, all from the proven soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic