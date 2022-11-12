The 2022 World Cup is a landmark event in that it will be both the first of its kind as well as the last occurrence in a couple of notable distinctions. It is the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the autumn, due to the sweltering summer heat that takes place in host country Qatar. But the 2022 FIFA World Cup is also the final edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams, as it will expand to 48 nations in 2026. Opening match is set for Nov. 20, with the final taking place on Dec. 18.

Five-time World Cup champion Brazil is the No. 1 team in FIFA rankings, having held that spot since March 2022. The Brazilians are 4-1 favorites in the latest 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with a pair of teams tied as the second favorites. Defending champion France and Lionel Messi's Argentina are at 6-1, while USA and Mexico are each 100-1 longshots. Before locking in any 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has analyzed the 2022 World Cup draw from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2022 World Cup picks.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is backing the USMNT to qualify from Group B at +100 odds at Caesars. Paired in a group alongside England, Wales and Iran, this has been labeled the Group of Death as all four nations are amongst the top 20 of FIFA's world rankings. But at least historically, the U.S. has a clear edge over both Wales and Iran. The former is making their first World Cup appearance since 1958, while Iran has won just two of their 15 all-time World Cup matches.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, and USA should be well-positioned to do so. They have a solid 4-2-2 record in competitive matches this year and a group of midfielders who have experience playing in the toughest of environments. Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah are all starting for top-flight European clubs and should allow the USMNT to win the possession battle, which often determines the outcome. The U.S. also drew in its last competitive match versus England, so it's shown that it can compete with any nation in the world. See Green's other 2022 World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2022 World Cup, along with the top picks to win each group. He's revealed how far Mexico, England and Portugal will advance in Qatar. He's also identified a dark horse team that is listed higher than 75-1 who have a chance to shock the world and win it all. You can only see them here.

So who will win the World Cup 2022? And which longshot could stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2022 World Cup, all from the proven soccer expert who has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic