The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar as the action runs through the final on Dec. 18. However, there are already some players that won't participate due to their injuries in the past weeks. Let's see who will definitely miss the tournament, whose situation is cloudy and who might be back on time.

Argentina

Striker Paulo Dybala: In doubt after sustaining a hamstring injury. Due to the many injuries he has suffered over the years, he has not been a central player for coach Lionel Scaloni. For Argentina, Dybala has only played 34 matches in more than seven years and scored three goals. In the past twelve months, he only started once and played five games, scored only one goal against Italy at the Finalissima 2022 and has generally been more of a backup player. Dybala's absence at the World Cup would definitely be a loss for Scaloni, but more because it reduces the squad's depth than anything else, as the coach already showed that he can play without the AS Roma striker in the past months.

Defender Juan Foyth: Doubtful after suffering a knee injury.

Doubtful after suffering a knee injury. Striker Angel Di Maria: Questionable be called after suffering a low-grade lesion to the hamstring. However, he should be back on time as things stand.

Midfielder Exequiel Palacios: In doubt after sustaining a hamstring injury.



In doubt after sustaining a hamstring injury. Striker Nico Gonzalez: Questionable to be called after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Australia

Defender Kye Rowles: Will definitely miss the tournament after sustaining a metatarsal fracture.



Belgium

Midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers: Will definitely miss the tournament due to a knee injury.

Striker Romelu Lukaku: In doubt to be called after he suffered a thigh strain few days after he recovered from the previous injury. Lukaku only played five games and scored two goals and his second stint at Inter Milan has been deeply affected by injuries so far, but he should be fit on time for the World Cup.

Brazil

Midfielder Arthur Melo: Will definitely miss the tournament after undergoing surgery.

Cameroon

No injuries of note.

Canada

Alphonso Davies: Suffered a head injury this season with Bayern Munich but returned to the pitch and is expected to play.

Costa Rica

No injuries of note.

Croatia

No injuries of note.

Denmark

Defender Andreas Christensen: He's currently out for a sprained ankle but he should be back on time.

Ecuador

Striker Joao Rojas: Will miss the tournament due to a cruciate ligament injury.



Midfielder Gonzalo Plata: In doubt to be called up for hip issues.



In doubt to be called up for hip issues. Defender Robert Arbeloda: In doubt to be called up after an ankle fracture on June 25.

England

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips: Will definitely miss the tournament. The former Leeds player suffered a shoulder injury during the mid-season friendly game at Barcelona and won't be available until 2023.



Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe: Will definitely miss the tournament due to a groin injury. He's expected to be back in training in December.



Will definitely miss the tournament due to a groin injury. He's expected to be back in training in December. Defender Reece James: Will miss the tournament due to a knee injury and he is expected to be out for eight weeks.

Defender Kyle Walker: Will miss the tournament due to a groin injury.

Will miss the tournament due to a groin injury. Midfielder Bukayo Saka: In doubt to be called after picking up an ankle injury. When asked if this injury could rule him out from the World Cup, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said: "Hopefully not. It was a bad kick, he was limping but I don't see it further than that".

France

Midfielder N'Golo Kante: He has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury. The midfielder visited a specialist with Chelsea's medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation, and it was agreed for him to have surgery to repair the damage. Following a successful operation, Kante is now expected to be sidelined for four months, Chelsea have announced.

Midfielder Paul Pogba: After racing to get back to fitness, Paul Pogba's agent announced at the end of October that the midfielder will not be able to heal his knee from surgery fast enough to make the squad.

After racing to get back to fitness, Paul Pogba's agent announced at the end of October that the midfielder will not be able to heal his knee from surgery fast enough to make the squad. Defender Lucas Hernandez: Questionable after suffering a muscle tear in his left adductor.

Questionable after suffering a muscle tear in his left adductor. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan: Questionable to be called after sustaining a calf injury.

Defender Boubacar Kamara: Will miss the tournament after sustaining a knee injury.



Will miss the tournament after sustaining a knee injury. Defender Lucas Digne: In doubt to be called after sustaining an ankle injury.

In doubt to be called after sustaining an ankle injury. Defender Raphaël Varane: Questionable to be called after suffering a hamstring injury against Chelsea as he left the pitch in tears. He will try to recover in time.

Germany

Striker Marco Reus: Questionable after suffering a knock.

Questionable after suffering a knock. Midfielder Florian Wirtz: In doubt to be called after suffering an ACL injury last March.

Ghana

No injuries of note.

Iran

Striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh: In doubt to be called due to hamstring.



In doubt to be called due to hamstring. Striker Sardar Azmoun: In doubt to be called after sustaining a calf injury.

Japan

Striker Ryo Miyaichi: Will definitely miss the tournament due to a cruciate ligament injury.



Striker Takuma Asano : Doutbful due to a knee injury.



: Doutbful due to a knee injury. Defender Ko Itakura: Doubtful due to a knee injury.

Mexico

Midfielder Jesus Corona: Will definitely miss the tournament after he fractured his leg.

Will definitely miss the tournament after he fractured his leg. Striker Raul Jimenez: In doubt to be called after reporting a chronic fatigue problem.

Morocco

Striker Tarik Tissoudali: Will definitely miss the tournament due to a cruciate ligament injury.



Defender Nayef Aguerd: In doubt to be called after suffering an ankle injury.

Netherlands

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum: Will definitely miss the tournament due to a fractured tibia. He's expected to return to the pitch sometime in the spring of 2023, barring a fast recovery or an improved diagnosis. The Dutch midfielder, who is currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season, suffered the injury in training in August.

Poland

Midfielder Jakub Moder: Will definitely miss the tournament due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Portugal

Striker Diogo Jota: Will definitely miss the tournament after suffering an injury. The striker is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to the calf muscle injury he sustained against Manchester City, which will also rule him out of Portugal's World Cup campaign. The forward was carried from the pitch in stoppage time of the 1-0 win at Anfield and will subsequently miss Liverpool's remaining eight fixtures prior to the international break in November, as well as his country's participation in the Qatar finals. However, Jota does not require surgery, the club have confirmed.

Striker Pedro Neto: Will definitely miss the tournament after suffering an ankle injury.

Defender Ricardo Pereira: Will definitely miss the tournament due to Achilles injury.

Will definitely miss the tournament due to Achilles injury. Defender Nuno Mendes: In doubt to be called after sustaining a hamstring injury.

In doubt to be called after sustaining a hamstring injury. Defender Pepe: In doubt to be called after sustaining a knee injury.

Qatar

Midfielder Abdullah Al-Ahrak: Will definitely miss the tournament due to a cruciate ligament injury.



Saudi Arabia

No injuries of note.

Senegal

Midfielder Bouna Sarr: Will definitely miss the tournament due to a knee injury.



Striker Keita Balde: Banned due to an anti-doping violation until December 5.

Serbia

No injuries of note.

Spain

Striker Dani Olmo: In doubt to be called after suffering an ankle injury.

Midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal: Doubtful after suffering an ACL injury last March.



South Korea

No injuries of note

Switzerland

No injuries of note.

Tunisia

No injuries of note.

USA

Defender Miles Robinson: Will definitely miss the tournament due to an Achilles' injury.

Midfielder Weston McKennie: has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain. Sources close to McKennie tell CBS Sports that it is considered short term and called it a "minor muscle injury" with no concern of it impacting his World Cup status.

Uruguay

Defender Ronald Araujo: Will definitely miss the tournament after undergoing surgery on his right thigh.



Wales