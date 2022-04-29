The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to get underway on Monday, November 21 in Qatar. The World Cup 2022 will feature 32 teams competing in eight groups, with France entering Qatar as the defending champions. Forward Karim Benzema was left off the French squad in 2018, but he's expected to be back in the mix when Les Bleus take the field on Nov. 22 in a Group D matchup. Benzema is having a stellar season for Real Madrid, delivering a new career-high in goals.

However, it's Brazil who's favored to lift the trophy according to the latest 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. With five titles, Brazil is the most successful country in World Cup play, and the Brazilians are going off at +450. France is listed at +550 to repeat, with England (+600), Spain (+750), Argentina (+1000) and Germany (+1000) next in line. Before you lock in your 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is fading Brazil, who are the favorites to win in Qatar at +450 from Caesars. Brazil is the winningest country in World Cup history with five titles, but the Seleção haven't lifted the trophy since the 2002 tournament in Japan.

Neymar is undoubtedly Brazil's main playmaker, recording eight goals and eight assists in 11 World Cup qualifying matches. The Brazil national team finished top of CONMEBOL qualifying, going 17 games unbeaten in the campaign. Brazil is now the No. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, but Green doesn't believe Tite's men deserve to be the favorites at the 2022 World Cup.

"It is hard to justify Brazil's status as the +450 favorite," Green told SportsLine. "There is a very strong spine to the team, featuring Alisson, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Fabinho and Neymar, while the likes of Vinícius Junior are dangerous. However, Brazil has not won the World Cup since 2002, and it crashed out in the quarter finals in 2018. It may find France, England or Spain too strong in the latter stages of this tournament."

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +450

France +550

England +600

Spain +750

Germany +1000

Argentina +1000

Belgium +1200

Portugal +1200

Netherlands +1400

Denmark +2800

Croatia +3500

Uruguay +5000

Poland +6500

Senegal +6500

USA +8000

Serbia +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Wales +20000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Ukraine +25000

Qatar +25000

Peru +25000

Tunisia +30000

Scotland +40000

South Korea +40000

Australia +40000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

New Zealand +100000

Costa Rica +150000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Euro play-off

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

IC play-off 1

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

IC play-off 2

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic