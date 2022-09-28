American soccer fans finally have something to look forward to in this year's World Cup after the U.S. Men's National Team failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament. With a new generation of players like Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, and Brenden Aaronson, there is plenty of talent to be excited about, but how does it stack up in a competitive Group B? The USMNT is 80-1 to win the 2022 World Cup odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, but with other traditionally strong national teams in the field, the USMNT is a definitive underdog.

Other 2022 World Cup contenders like Brazil (9-2), France (11-2) and Argentina (10-1) appear sure bets to advance from the group stage, but anything can happen in the knockout rounds.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has analyzed the 2022 World Cup draw from every angle and just revealed his early picks and predictions.

Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions

Green is backing England, who are among the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup at +600 from Caesars. The Three Lions look like locks to advance from Group B, and Gareth Southgate's men should have a bit of confidence after recording a 3-3 draw with Germany in their final tune-up before Qatar.

Two of England's top players are beginning to find their form in the Premier League, with Raheem Sterling, who has four goals since Aug. 27 for Chelsea, and Harry Kane, who has put in six for Tottenham since Aug. 14. England could see their odds get a bit longer following an underwhelming performance in UEFA Nations League play, where they finished last in their group.

"[England] then finished as the runner-up at the Euros last summer after losing to Italy in an agonizing penalty shootout in the final," Green said. "The Three Lions are on an upward curve, and the squad is packed full of world-class attacking talent."

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2022 World Cup, along with the top picks to win each group. He's also high on two dark horse teams that are listed higher than 60-1 who have a chance to shock the world and win it all.

2022 World Cup odds

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +450

France +550

England +600

Spain +750

Germany +1000

Argentina +1000

Belgium +1200

Portugal +1200

Netherlands +1400

Denmark +2800

Croatia +3500

Uruguay +5000

Poland +6500

Senegal +6500

USA +8000

Serbia +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

Tunisia +30000

South Korea +40000

Australia +40000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

Costa Rica +100000

2022 World Cup groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic