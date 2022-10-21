Because of the sweltering summers in Qatar, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin in November and having the biggest international soccer tournament in the world take place in the middle of club season has thrown a wrench into world football. After missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the United States has qualified for the 2022 World Cup and is grouped with England, Wales and Iran in Group B. World Cup 2022 will begin with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador on Nov. 20 and the Americans will get their tournament underway against Wales on Nov. 21.
The United States finished third in the first World Cup in 1930 but have only been to the quarterfinals once since and is an 80-1 longshot in the 2022 World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Brazil is the No. 1 team in the FIFA World Rankings and are the 9-2 favorites to win it all according to current 2022 FIFA World Cup futures. Before locking in any 2022 World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.
Top 2022 FIFA World Cup predictions
France is one of the teams Green is backing, at +550 odds (risk $100 to win $550) at Caesars. The French have dropped to fourth in the FIFA World Rankings after being eliminated in the Round of 16 of UEFA Euro 2020 and then finishing third in their group during UEFA Nations League play this year. However, the defending World Cup champions still have arguably the most talented roster in world football and they received a pretty favorable group draw.
France will play in Group D with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia and are heavy -250 favorites to win that group with -1600 odds to finish top two and qualify for the knockout rounds. With such little stress expected for the group stage, France should be able to make sure that Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is fresh after years of being left out of the French National Team picture.
With Benzema in the middle of the pitch as a true center forward and the blistering pace of Kylian Mbappe and creativity of Ousmane Dembele on the wings, France could have the best attacking trio in the world. That's a big reason why Green sees value in France to repeat as champions given the 11-2 price.
How to make 2022 World Cup picks
2022 World Cup odds
Brazil +450
France +550
England +600
Spain +750
Germany +1000
Argentina +1000
Belgium +1200
Portugal +1200
Netherlands +1400
Denmark +2800
Croatia +3500
Uruguay +5000
Poland +6500
Senegal +6500
USA +8000
Serbia +8000
Switzerland +8000
Mexico +10000
Wales +10000
Ghana +15000
Ecuador +15000
Morocco +20000
Cameroon +25000
Canada +25000
Japan +25000
Qatar +25000
Tunisia +30000
South Korea +40000
Australia +40000
Iran +50000
Saudi Arabia +50000
Costa Rica +100000
2022 World Cup groups
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
USA
Wales
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
Australia
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
Korea Republic