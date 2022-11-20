Qatar and Ecuador have kicked things off with a 2-0 victory for the Tricolor, and on Monday, the wall-to-wall matches take center stage. Three matches are on the docket as Senegal and the Netherlands square off in Group A with England and the United States in action in between for Group B. The stars will be out as Christian Pulisic, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Mehdi Taremi will lead their sides. The Netherlands are well balanced but Senegal will need to rally without Sadio Mane to start things off right with a point.

Group B: England vs. Iran

Date: Monday, Nov. 21 | Time: 8 a.m. ET | Location: Khalifa International Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: One of the contenders for a World Cup title after making the Euro 2020 final, England will need to be on high alert against Iran. While Iran has a new coach in Carlos Queiroz, he's the same coach that led Team Melli at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where they almost qualified to the knockout stage before a last minute Spain goal pushed them through. England should win the match as shown by the unanimous decision for the Three Lions among the staff, but it's a game that will be quite close as Iran are a strong team that can keep things tight and take advantage of England's lack of midfielders.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio England-Iran England 1-0 England 1-0 England 3-0 England 1-0 England 1-0 England 3-0 England 2-1

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands

Date: Monday, Nov. 21 | Time: 11 a.m. ET | Location: Al Thumama Stadium -- Doha, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Senegal received one of the biggest blows of any nation with the news that Sadio Mane will miss the World Cup. The heartbeat of the Lions of Teranga is Mane and building upon winning the Africa Cup of Nations without him will be easier said than done. The Netherlands want to bounce back from a disappointing Euros. One of the more well balanced teams at the World Cup, it will be hard for Senegal to key in on one player as even without Mane, this could be an exciting tie.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Senegal-Netherlands Netherlands 1-2 Netherlands 1-2 Netherlands 0-2 Netherlands 0-2 Netherlands 0-2 Netherlands 1-3 DRAW 2-2

Group B: United States vs. Wales

Date: Monday, Nov. 21 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Al Rayyan Stadium -- Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: The United States are back at the World Cup and we are split on what will happen against Gareth Bale and Wales. Led by new captain Tyler Adams, the USMNT will look to make the round of 16 for the third time in the last four World Cups. Wales are back in the tournament for the first time since 1958 following a playoff victory over Scotland. A counter attacking side with a stout defense, the Dragons will be buzzing for the match.

