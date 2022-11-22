After an incredible and unexpected Day 3 of the 2022 World Cup with Argentina losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia and underdogs Tunisia drawing to Denmark, we now head into Day 4 of the most important soccer competition of the world.

Morocco and Croatia will face each other in the first match, while later in the day we are treated to Germany's debut against Japan to launch Group E, followed by Spain and Costa Rica in the same group. The last match of the day will see Belgium against a Canada team making its return to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23 | Time: 5 a.m. ET | Location: Lusail Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

What to know: The outcome of this match should tell us who is one of the top candidates to go through past the group stage, with Belgium and Canada clashing later on the day. Croatia's best-ever finish in the competition was in Russia four years ago when they made it all the way to the final, only to lose 4-2 to eventual champions France. Luka Modric, the heart and soul of that team, will likely begin his last World Cup campaign. You can bet he wants to leave his mark in Qatar.



Group E: Germany vs. Japan

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23 | Time: 8 a.m. ET | Location: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

What to know: After a very disappointing 2018 campaign that saw them eliminated in the group stage, the Germans are back with Hansi Flick in charge and ready to start their redemption tour against Japan. The former Bayern Munich coach took over the reins from Joachim Low after Euro 2020. Low stepped down after 15 years at the helm, a period in which he led the side to glory at Brazil 2014. But most reasonable observers accepted that a change was needed. And so far it's worked out well. Germany are in the midst of a fresh-faced incarnation, operating with intensity and guile while playing attractive football.



Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23 | Time: 11 a.m. ET | Location: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

What to know: Luis Enrique had one of the best sides at the 2020 UEFA Euro despite losing in penalties to an Italian team that was later crowned as champions. Spain are renovating the roster and the former FC Barcelona coach decided to not include Spanish legend Sergio Ramos and opted for younger players. On the other hand, Costa Rica will be hoping to produce a better campaign in comparison to 2018, when they finished bottom of a group that featured Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.



Group F: Belgium vs. Canada

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Al Wakrah Sports Club -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

What to know: Belgium and Canada will conclude Day 4 with a very interesting clash that will tell us much more about their aspirations in Qatar. While Canada have only qualified for the World Cup once before this, Belgium are making their 14th World Cup appearance. Their best finish came at Russia 2018 as they earned a bronze medal after being eliminated by eventual winners France in the semifinal.