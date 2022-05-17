We may be months away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but planning and preparation for it is already well underway for United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter. While current rules allow for a 23 man roster, teams are expecting an expansion to 26 players for the Qatar tournament in November. It's a massive year for the red, white and blue to prove their ability on a global scale after missing out on the 2018 edition. With so many players playing locally in MLS and the top talent abroad in Europe, Berhalter has a huge pool of players to choose his roster from. The American manager has shown he isn't afraid to go to struggling MLS clubs, second-division Europe or anywhere else to field a team he thinks can compete.

So how is that roster looking here reaching the end of most European seasons in mid May? What's changed since we did our first look at the potential squad almost a month ago? Let's take a look:

USMNT roster locks

When it comes to picking who will make the trip to Qatar, barring an injury or a situation where they're no longer starters for their team -- and for a few players even losing their starting spots at their clubs wouldn't stop them from going to the World Cup -- the players below will be on the trip.

ZACK STEFFEN (GOALKEEPER)



SERGINO DEST (DEFENDER)

WESTON MCKENNIE (MIDFIELDER)

CHRISTIAN PULISIC (FORWARD)

GIO REYNA (FORWARD)

TYLER ADAMS (MIDFIELDER)

ANTONEE ROBINSON (DEFENDER)

MATT TURNER (GOALKEEPER)

DEANDRE YEDLIN (DEFENDER)

KELLYN ACOSTA (MIDFIELDER)

BRENDEN AARONSON (FORWARD)

YUNUS MUSAH (MIDFIELDER)

WALKER ZIMMERMAN (DEFENDER)

CHRIS RICHARDS (DEFENDER)

Miles Robinson tearing his Achillies was a brutal injury for club and country as center-back was one of the most settled positions for the national team. Robinson and Zimmerman have started nine matches together in central defense and were undefeated until the final day of qualifying when they lost to Costa Rica. In a position that depends on chemistry, Gregg Berhalter will need to ensure that he figures out who his starting defenders will be sooner than later so they can play as much as possible. The assumption is that Richards will be on the left side. While he is a natural right sided defender, he has deputized on the left and even at left back showing impressive versatility.

As one of the most talented defenders in the pool, it will be interesting to see if he can take this opportunity coming off an injury of his own. It's also important to note two players who are no longer listed as locks are Tim Weah and Ricardo Pepi but we'll talk about them more shortly.

On the bubble

Aaron Long (Defender): Looking at those moving up a spot in the roster order, Long's recovery from his Achillies injury has positioned him well for heading to the World Cup after it hurt his chances at potential European moves. Anchoring the defense for the New York Red Bulls, there is a chance that Long could end up starting for the national team too considering that he's an experienced defender who is also a natural left footer.

Luca De La Torre (Midfielder): He doesn't get much hype, playing for a club most people haven't even heard of in Heracles Almelo, but he has delivered in recent matches with the U.S. and has looked comfortable. He's very technical, plays smart, and should feel good about his chances of making the World Cup. If anything, he should be the top player off the bench in terms of attacking midfield.

Jesus Ferreira (Forward): The current Major League Soccer golden boot leader could easily be a lock for the World Cup continuing these performances. With ten goals so far, if I had to pick anyone to lead the line for the National Team in Qatar, it's Ferreira currently. Even when he isn't scoring, his passing and positioning should keep him on the pitch as other forward options either flit in and out of games or struggle at putting the ball in the back of the net.

Tim Weah (Forward): By now it's clear that a large number of forwards are around the fringes of the squad due to lack of production in Europe. It took Weah until almost the final matchday to score his first goal of the season for Lille. While he has been dynamic on the wing for the national team, which will likely keep him in contention, he'll need to keep a starting spot in France with so many talented attackers knocking on the door for this coveted spot.

Cristian Roldan (Midfielder): Dinged a little for the fact that recently some of his best performances for the Seattle Sounders have come on the wing where the USMNT is overflowing with options and not in midfield, Roldan keeps up the trend of versatility boosting a player's case as he can play almost anywhere on the pitch.

Erik Palmer-Brown (Defender): What a rise from Palmer-Brown from not being on the radar to the emergency right back position after anchoring Troyes' defense as they've secured another season in the top flight in France. Not someone who you'd look at to start games, but if Berhalter is serious about trying different formations, someone who is comfortable in a back three is important to have around.

Roster projection 2.0

Goalkeepers (3): ZACK STEFFEN (MANCHESTER CITY), MATT TURNER (NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION), GABRIEL SLONINA (CHICAGO FIRE)

Defenders (9): SERGINO DEST (BARCELONA), ANTONEE ROBINSON (FULHAM), DEANDRE YEDLIN (INTER MIAMI), WALKER ZIMMERMAN (NASHVILLE SC), AARON LONG (NEW YORK RED BULLS), CHRIS RICHARDS (HOFFENHEIM), GEORGE BELLO (ARMENIA BIELEFELD), ERIK PALMER-BROWN (TROYES), JAMES SANDS (RANGERS)

Midfielders (6): WESTON MCKENNIE (JUVENTUS), TYLER ADAMS (RED BULL LEIPZIG), YUNUS MUSAH (VALENCIA), KELLYN ACOSTA (LOS ANGELES FC), LUCA DE LA TORRE (HERACLES ALMEO), CRISTIAN ROLDAN (SEATTLE SOUNDERS)

Forwards (8): CHRISTIAN PULISIC (CHELSEA), GIO REYNA (BORUSSIA DORTMUND), BRENDEN AARONSON (RED BULL SALZBURG), RICARDO PEPI (FC AUGSBURG), TIM WEAH (LILLE), PAUL ARRIOLA (FC DALLAS), JESUS FERREIRA (FC DALLAS), JORDAN PEFOK (YOUNG BOYS)

On the outside looking in

This is a fluid group. Anything from a transfer during the summer to a slight shift in playing time could vault them right into the picture for the World Cup squad. An interesting mix of players in MLS and abroad make up this group.