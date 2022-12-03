The injuries are piling up for Brazil. Among the favorites to win the tournament, Brazil were already without Neymar, Alex Sandro, and Danilo for their disappointing loss to Cameroon Friday and they'll be joined on the sideline by Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus.

The duo picked up knee injuries during the loss and will be out for the remainder of the tournament. Telles could need surgery which would also sideline him for a further period of time when he returns to Sevilla. Jesus' injury isn't thought to be as serious as Telles' which will see his Premier League club Arsenal breathe a sigh of relief as they're in the midst of a title challenge. At the moment, Jesus is expected to return to play in the new year for Arsenal.

Facing a knockout round match against South Korea on Monday, Brazil will need to sort things out to avoid suffering the fate of Portugal who were defeated by the Taegeuk Warriors on Friday. Marquinhos had to close out the Cameroon match as an emergency left back and may need to start Monday's match there if Danilo doesn't recover.

The good news for Tite is that Danilo is back in training but he'll be a game time decision for Monday's match. Neymar will undergo on pitch tests Saturday to see how his recovery from an ankle injury is going but he's not expected to participate against South Korea unless he makes a major breakthrough this weekend. Sandro could also return to individual training but likely won't be available for the knockout round match. With where Brazil's injuries are, they have enough midfield depth to use Rodrygo centrally to bring some of the creativity that the team loses without Neymar but if Danilo can't go there is cause for concern.

Tite has gotten every member of the squad but third keeper Weverton game time during the World Cup so there won't be concerns about match fitness but South Korea would be sure to exploit a center back deputizing at left back.