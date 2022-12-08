Luis Enrique is no longer Spain's head coach after La Roja's FIFA 2022 World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco on penalties on Tuesday and has been replaced by Luis de la Fuente.

The 52-year-old Enrique had been in charge since 2018 and led the Spaniards to the semifinals of UEFA Euro 2020, but the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have announced that Enrique is gone.

A "new project" will be formed and the RFEF said that "we would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff" in an official statement.

Enrique left his role for a period in 2019 after his late daughter was diagnosed with bone cancer, but returned in time for their Euro run which was ended on penalties against eventual winners Italy in the semifinals.

De la Fuente has worked his way up through under-19, under-21, and under-23 roles in recent years with his main coaching experience at club level as short stint with Alaves back in 2011.

Qatar was a comparative disappointment for Spain after opening the tournament with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica with a 1-1 draw against Germany and a 2-1 loss to Japan following before the agony of a penalty defeat to Morocco in the round of 16.

The Atlas Lions won 3-0 on penalties with Yassin Bounou saving all three spot kicks faced with Enrique taking much criticism after an underwhelming display in a turgid 0-0 draw that featured over 1,000 pass attempts in 120 minutes of open play.

Enrique has coached AS Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona and could return to the club game while La Roja's next boss could look to reinstate a number of experienced figures.

Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Ramos and Manchester United's David De Gea are just two of the names who could return ahead of their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

There are also reasons for optimism ahead of the next two international tournaments for the Spanish with a talented young squad developing.

Wirth players such as Gavi and Pedri becoming key components, they should have no problem ridding themselves of the "boring" tag that they developed this tournament.