Tribute to 2002 FIFA World Cup Champions
Getty Images

A World Cup unlike any other is upon us with Sunday's opener between hosts Qatar and Ecuador the beginning of the final chapter in a 12 year tale of corruption, human rights and geopolitics that has led world football to its first ever winter world championships. Indeed, the only thing that might bear much similarity to previous tournaments could be the football where there is a familiar look to the runners and riders who will be vying to lift the trophy.

As ever, Brazil and Argentina rank among the leading contenders with a coterie of European sides in the mix as well. Could there be a dark horse from the ranks of South America, Asia or Africa? Which big names will crumble under the pressure? Can the USMNT escape the group stages at the very least? Our team of experts have dived deep into the possibilities, permutations and predictions to pick their winners, both of the trophy itself and the individual prizes. Scroll down to see them in full.

While you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory -- including daily updates about the World Cup -- here.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.  

Group stage picks


headshot-image
James Benge
headshot-image
Chuck Booth
headshot-image
Roger Gonzalez
headshot-image
Mike Goodman
headshot-image
Sandra Herrera
headshot-image
Jonathan Johnson
headshot-image
Igor Mello
headshot-image
Francesco Porzio
GROUP A WINNER
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
Netherlands
GROUP A RUNNER-UP
Senegal
Ecuador
Qatar
Ecuador
Qatar
Senegal
Qatar
Senegal
GROUP B WINNER
England
England
England
England
England
England
England
England
GROUP B RUNNER-UP
Iran
United States
Wales
United States
United States
Wales
United States
United States
GROUP C WINNER
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
Argentina
GROUP C RUNNER-UP
Mexico
Mexico
Poland
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
Poland
GROUP D WINNER
Denmark
France
France
Denmark
France
France
Denmark
France
GROUP D RUNNER-UP
France
Denmark
Denmark
France
Denmark
Denmark
France
Denmark
GROUP E WINNER
Germany
Germany
Germany
Spain
Spain
Spain
Spain
Spain
GROUP E RUNNER-UP
Spain
Spain
Spain
Japan
Germany
Germany
Japan
Germany
GROUP F WINNER
Morocco
Belgium
Belgium
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
Belgium
Croatia
GROUP F RUNNER-UP
Croatia
Croatia
Croatia
Canada
Canada
Canada
Morocco
Belgium
GROUP G WINNER
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
GROUP G RUNNER-UP
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
Switzerland
Cameroon
Serbia
GROUP H WINNER
Portugal
Portugal
Uruguay
Uruguay
Portugal
Uruguay
Korea Republic
Portugal
GROUP H RUNNER-UP
Uruguay
Uruguay
Korea Republic
Portugal
Uruguay
Portugal
Uruguay
Korea Republic

Knockout stage picks


headshot-image
James Benge
headshot-image
Chuck Booth
headshot-image
Roger Gonzalez
headshot-image
Mike Goodman
headshot-image
Sandra Herrera
headshot-image
Jonathan Johnson
headshot-image
Igor Mello
headshot-image
Francesco Porzio
Last 8
Netherlands
Argentina
Germany
Brazil
England
Denmark
Spain
Portugal
Netherlands
Argentina
Germany
Brazil
England
France
Spain
Portugal
Netherlands
Argentina
Germany
Brazil
England
France
Spain
Switzerland
Netherlands
Argentina
Spain
Brazil
England
Denmark
Japan
Uruguay
Netherlands
Argentina
Spain
Brazil
France
England
Germany
Portugal
Netherlands
Argentina
Spain
Brazil
England
France
Germany
Switzerland
Netherlands
Argentina
Spain
Brazil
England
Denmark
Japan
Korea Republic
Netherlands
Argentina
Spain
Brazil
England
France
Germany
Portugal
Fourth
Portugal
Spain
Switzerland
Uruguay
England
England
Japan
Portugal
Third
Argentina
Brazil
Argentina
Brazil
Brazil
Brazil
Netherlands
Brazil
Second
England
France
France
Argentina
Germany
Germany
Denmark
England
Champion
Brazil
Argentina
Brazil
England
Argentina
Argentina
Brazil
Argentina

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar. 

Player awards


James BengeChuck BoothRoger GonzalezMike GoodmanSandra HerreraJonathan JohnsonIgor MelloFrancesco Porzio
Golden ball (Best player)
headshot-image
Neymar
headshot-image
Angel Di Maria
headshot-image
Gabriel Jesus
headshot-image
Lionel Messi
headshot-image
Lionel Messi
headshot-image
Lionel Messi
headshot-image
Neymar
headshot-image
Lionel Messi
Golden boot (Top scorer)
headshot-image
Lautaro Martinez
headshot-image
Lionel Messi
headshot-image
Kylian Mbappe
headshot-image
Harry Kane
headshot-image
Karim Benzema
headshot-image
Neymar
headshot-image
Karim Benzema
headshot-image
Harry Kane
Golden glove (Top keeper)
headshot-image
Emiliano Martinez
headshot-image
Diogo Costa
headshot-image
Hugo Lloris
headshot-image
Alisson
headshot-image
Manuel Neuer
headshot-image
Manuel Neuer
headshot-image
Kasper Schmeichel
headshot-image
Emiliano Martinez
Best young player
headshot-image
Bukayo Saka
headshot-image
Jamal Musiala
headshot-image
Pedri Pedri
headshot-image
Jude Bellingham
headshot-image
Vinicius Junior
headshot-image
Jamal Musiala
headshot-image
Vinicius Junior
headshot-image
Jamal Musiala
Final MOTM
headshot-image
Neymar
headshot-image
Lionel Messi
headshot-image
Vinicius Junior
headshot-image
Harry Kane
headshot-image
Lionel Messi
headshot-image
Lionel Messi
headshot-image
Richarlison
headshot-image
Lionel Messi

Fill out your World Cup bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2022 World Cup wall chart.