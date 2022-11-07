The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Due to the unusual nature of a tournament taking place in the middle of the club season, squads will now consist of 26 players as opposed to 23. Each team privately submitted a pre-list consisting of 35 to 55 players in October and they will have until Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET to reveal the full 26-man squad.

Coaches can adjust who is going right up until a couple of days before the start of the World Cup in the event of last-minute injuries. Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher already called the week-plus ramp-up period between the pause of the club season to the opener in Qatar an "absolute disgrace."

As the squads for the competition roll in, this is your one stop shop for who's going to the tournament.

And don't miss out on your other World Cup needs. Check out or injury tracker ahead of the Cup to find out who's struggling for fitness. If you need the World Cup schedule we've got you covered there as well. And to keep track of the action make sure to download our printable World Cup wall chart.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.

We'll keep track of all the official squads for you as they get announced below.

Group A

Qatar: Squad has not yet been announced.

Ecuador: Squad has not yet been announced.

Senegal: Squad has not yet been announced.

Netherlands: Squad has not yet been announced.

Group B

England: Semifinalists just four years ago in Russia, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will unveil their 26-man squad on Thursday, Nov. 10, just 11 days before their opening game against Iran. Reece James is working his way back from a knee injury and is not expected to be available during the group stage. Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and Kyle Walker (groin) and Chelsea's Ben Chilwell (hamstring) are fitness doubts.

Iran: Squad has not yet been announced.

United States: Squad announcement scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Brooklyn Steel in New York City in a one-hour show that will feature head coach Gregg Berhalter and select players. The event starts at 5 p.m. ET. Matt Turner, Weston McKennie and a few others are racing for fitness ahead of the Nov. 21 opener against Wales. Plenty of questions still looming for Berhalter.

Wales: Squad has not yet been announced.

Group C

Argentina: Squad has not yet been announced. Argentina's final World Cup tune-up is Nov. 16, less than a week before their first game in Qatar, against United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia: Squad has not yet been announced.

Mexico: Tata Martino announced a 31-man squad for training in Girona, Spain, and is expected to trim five from the list in time for the Nov. 14 deadline. El Tri have friendly dates for Wednesday, Nov, 9 against Iraq and Nov. 16 against Sweden. Six days later, they open up their tournament campaign against Poland.

Poland: Squad has not yet been announced.

Group D

France: Didier Deschamps will be looking to repeat as World Cup champions without a pair of midfielders who played a pivotal role in their 2018 triumph in Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante. Les Bleus will announce their 26 players on Wednesday, Nov. 9, just 13 days before their opener against Australia.

Australia: Squad has not yet been announced.

Denmark: Squad has not yet been announced.

Tunisia: Squad has not yet been announced.

Group E

Spain: Luiz Enrique will reveal his squad for the World Cup on Friday, Nov. 11 as his Spanish side begins preparations for a shot at a second World Cup title. They have a friendly against Jordan on Nov. 17 before opening their Qatar 2022 campaign against Costa Rica on Nov. 23.

Costa Rica:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)

Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo) Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati)

Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati) Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense) Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

Germany: Hansi Flick will get to name his first World Cup roster on Thursday, Nov. 10 after breezing through qualifiers after taking over the job from Joachim Löw. The four-time World Cup champions will then have just 13 days of preparation after the squad announcement before opening their campaign against Japan on Nov. 23.

Japan:

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)

Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden) Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Forwards: Junya Ito (Reims), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Group F

Belgium: Squad has not yet been announced.

Canada: Squad has not yet been announced.

Morocco: Squad has not yet been announced.

Croatia: Barring injury, Luka Modric of Real Madrid, the 2018 Ballon D'Or winner, will hear his name called by manager Zlatko Dalic on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when the 26-man list becomes public. The 2018 runners-up will open their campaign in Qatar against Morocco on Nov. 23.

Group G

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras) Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea) Midfielders: Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United) Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (PSG), Richarlison (Tottenham), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Serbia: Squad has not yet been announced.

Switzerland: Squad has not yet been announced.

Cameroon: Squad has not yet been announced.

Group H

Ghana: Squad has not yet been announced.

Portugal: Squad has not yet been announced.

South Korea: Head coach Paul Bento will announce his final 26-man squad on Nov. 12 in a press conference, a day after the final tune-up friendly against Iceland.

Uruguay: Squad has not yet been announced.