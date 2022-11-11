The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Due to the unusual nature of a tournament taking place in the middle of the club season, squads will now consist of 26 players as opposed to 23. Each team privately submitted a pre-list consisting of 35 to 55 players in October and they will have until Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET to reveal the full 26-man squad.

Coaches can adjust who is going right up until a couple of days before the start of the World Cup in the event of last-minute injuries. Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher already called the week-plus ramp-up period between the pause of the club season to the opener in Qatar an "absolute disgrace."

As the squads for the competition roll in, this is your one stop shop for who's going to the tournament.

And don't miss out on your other World Cup needs. Check out or injury tracker ahead of the Cup to find out who's struggling for fitness. If you need the World Cup schedule we've got you covered there as well. And to keep track of the action make sure to download our printable World Cup wall chart.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

We'll keep track of all the official squads for you as they get announced below.

Group A

Qatar: Squad has not yet been announced.

Ecuador: Squad has not yet been announced.

Senegal:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Seny Dieng (QPR)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Seny Dieng (QPR) Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos), Ismail Jakobs (AS Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens SC)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos), Ismail Jakobs (AS Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens SC) Midfielders: Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forrest), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Krepin Diatta (AS Monaco), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Loum N'Diaye (FC Reading)

Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forrest), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Krepin Diatta (AS Monaco), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Loum N'Diaye (FC Reading) Forwards: Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille), Famara Diédhiou (Alanyaspor), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax). Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas), Noa Lang (Club Brugge)

Group B

England:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle) Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Man Utd)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Man Utd) Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), James Maddison (Leicester City)

Iran: Squad has not yet been announced.

United States:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (New York City FC) Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

Wales:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United).

Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United). Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham) Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Ben Davies (Tottenham) Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley) Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee Utd), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee Utd), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham)

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

Group C

Argentina: Squad has not yet been announced. Argentina's final World Cup tune-up is Nov. 16, less than a week before their first game in Qatar, against United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia: Squad has not yet been announced.

Mexico: Tata Martino announced a 31-man squad for training in Girona, Spain, and is expected to trim five from the list in time for the Nov. 14 deadline. El Tri have friendly dates for Wednesday, Nov, 9 against Iraq and Nov. 16 against Sweden. Six days later, they open up their tournament campaign against Poland.

Poland:

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lucasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lucasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) Defenders: Jan Bendnarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matthew Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma)

Jan Bendnarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matthew Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma) Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakum Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab Club), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Atene), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina)

Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakum Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab Club), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Atene), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina) Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

Group D

France:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes) Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Psg), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (FC Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Rapahel Varane (Manchester United)

Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Psg), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (FC Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Rapahel Varane (Manchester United) Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Olympique Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Olympique Marseille), Aurelien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Olympique Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Olympique Marseille), Aurelien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antonine Griezmann (Atletico de Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Psg), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Australia:

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC)

Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC) Defenders: Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland AFC), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Joel King (Odense BK)

Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland AFC), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Joel King (Odense BK) Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren) Forwards: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Martin Boyle (Hibernian FC)

Denmark: Kasper Hjulmand has selected 21 of the 26 players who will represent the Danes in Qatar. Among them is Christian Eriksen, who has worked his way back from a terrible near-death experience during the European Championship to reaching the World Cup.

Tunisia: Squad has not yet been announced.

Group E

Spain:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford) Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia) Midfielders: Sergi Busquets (FC Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Psg), Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid), Pedri (FC Barcelona), Koke (Atletico de Madrid)

Sergi Busquets (FC Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Psg), Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid), Pedri (FC Barcelona), Koke (Atletico de Madrid) Forwards: Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico de Madrid, Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Psg), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona)

Costa Rica:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)

Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo) Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati)

Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati) Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (FC Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forrest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense) Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Günter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)

Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Günter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund) Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

Japan:

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)

Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden) Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo) , Defender Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yuta Nakayama (Huddersfield), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart),Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf) Forwards: Junya Ito (Reims), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

Group F

Belgium:

Goalkeepers : Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) Defenders : Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

: Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht) Midfielders : Yannick Carrasco (Atletico de Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico de Madrid)

: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico de Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico de Madrid) Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Loïs Openda (Lens)

Canada: Squad has not yet been announced.

Morocco:

Goalkeepers : Yassine Bono (Seville), Munir (Al-Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad)

: Yassine Bono (Seville), Munir (Al-Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad) Defenders : Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saïss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El-Yamiq (Valladolid), Yahia Attiat-Allal (Wydad), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)

: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saïss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El-Yamiq (Valladolid), Yahia Attiat-Allal (Wydad), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC) Midfielders : Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liège), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Azzedine (Ounahi), Bilel El Khanouss (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad)

: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liège), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Azzedine (Ounahi), Bilel El Khanouss (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad) Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Youssef En-Nesyri (Seville), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Ez Abdé (Osasuna), Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille), Ilias Chair (QPR), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), Walid Cheddira (Bari)

Croatia:

Goalkeepers : Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid)

: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid) Defenders : Domagoj Vida (AEK Aethens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

: Domagoj Vida (AEK Aethens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb) Midfielders : Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg)

: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg) Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

Group G

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras) Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea) Midfielders: Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United) Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (PSG), Richarlison (Tottenham), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Serbia: Squad has not yet been announced.

Switzerland:

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Köhn (RB Salzburg)

Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Köhn (RB Salzburg) Defenders: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Eray Comert (Valencia)

Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Eray Comert (Valencia) Midfielders: Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Fabian Frei (Basel), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Fabian Frei (Basel), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys) Forwards: Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Breel Embolo (Monaco), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys)

Cameroon:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique Marseille)

Andre Onana (Inter Milan), Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique Marseille) Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Nicolas N'Koulou (Aris Salonicco), Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al-Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Nicolas N'Koulou (Aris Salonicco), Christopher Wooh (Rennes) Midfielders: Olivier Ntcham (Swansea), Fabrice Ondoa (Auda Kekava), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Oum Gouet (KV Mechelen), Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Ntcham (Swansea), Fabrice Ondoa (Auda Kekava), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos), Samuel Oum Gouet (KV Mechelen), Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) Forwards: Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (Apejes FC de Mfou), Nicolas Ngamaleu (Dinamo Moscow), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyon), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport FC de Garoua)

Group H

Ghana: Squad has not yet been announced.

Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton), Rui Patricio (AS Roma) Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otavio Monteiro (FC Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton), Otavio Monteiro (FC Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (SL Benfica), Joao Felix (Atlético de Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga).

South Korea: Head coach Paul Bento will announce his final 26-man squad on Nov. 12 in a press conference, a day after the final tune-up friendly against Iceland.

Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente) Defenders: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Gimenez (Atlético Madrid), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Mataas Vina (AS Roma)

Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Gimenez (Atlético Madrid), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Mataas Vina (AS Roma) Midfielders: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Lazio)

Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Lazio) Forwards: Agustin Cannobio (Athletico Paranaense), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Facundo Torres (Orlando City)

2022 USMNT World Cup kits now available

Get the latest USMNT World Cup kits for Team USA's run through the world's biggest tournament. Buy home and away gear, plus hoodies, track pants, and more. Shop here and celebrate this epic event.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.