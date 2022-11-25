The 2022 World Cup is underway and we already have five players with at least two goals to heat up the Golden Boot race. The latest to score a brace is Richarlison of Brazil whose stunning performance saw them topple Serbia 2-0.
Throughout the tournament we will be tracking some of the most notable stats in Qatar, including the race for the Golden Boot and leaders for assists and clean sheets. While you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
World Cup statistics
- Matches played: 17/64
- Total goals scored: 43
- Goals per match: 2.52
- Minutes per goal: 35.6
- Braces scored: 6
- Hat tricks scored: 0
- Own goals: 0
- Penalty kick success rate: 77.0% (7/9)
Player stats (leaderboard)
Goals
Assists
Clean sheets