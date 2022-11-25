The 2022 World Cup is underway and we already have five players with at least two goals to heat up the Golden Boot race. The latest to score a brace is Richarlison of Brazil whose stunning performance saw them topple Serbia 2-0.

Throughout the tournament we will be tracking some of the most notable stats in Qatar, including the race for the Golden Boot and leaders for assists and clean sheets. While you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

World Cup statistics

Matches played: 17/64

Total goals scored: 43

Goals per match: 2.52

Minutes per goal: 35.6

Braces scored: 6

Hat tricks scored: 0

Own goals: 0

Penalty kick success rate: 77.0% (7/9)

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

Richarlison BRA • F • #9 Goals 2

Ferran Torres ESP • F • #11 Goals 2

Olivier Giroud FRA • F • #9 Goals 2

Bukayo Saka ENG • M • #17 Goals 2

Mehdi Taremi IRN • F • #9 Goals 2

Enner Valencia ECU • F • #13 Goals 2

Assists

Harry Kane ENG • F • #9 Assists 2

Clean sheets

Hernan Galindez ECU • GK • #1 Clean sheets 1

Andries Noppert NED • GK • #23 Clean sheets 1

Yann Sommer SUI • GK • #1 Clean sheets 1

Kasper Schmeichel DEN • GK • #1 Clean sheets 1

Aymen Dahmen TUN • GK • #16 Clean sheets 1

Guillermo Ochoa MEX • G Clean sheets 1

Wojciech Szczesny POL • GK • #1 Clean sheets 1

Yassine Bounou MAR • GK • #1 Clean sheets 1

Dominik Livakovic CRO • GK • #1 Clean sheets 1

Thibaut Courtois BEL • GK • #1 Clean sheets 1

Hossein Hosseini IRN • GK • #24 Clean sheets 1

Alisson BRA • GK • #1 Clean sheets 1

Sergio Rochet URU • GK • #23 Clean sheets 1