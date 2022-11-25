ferran-torres-getty.png
Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup is underway and we already have five players with at least two goals to heat up the Golden Boot race. The latest to score a brace is Richarlison of Brazil whose stunning performance saw them topple Serbia 2-0.

Throughout the tournament we will be tracking some of the most notable stats in Qatar, including the race for the Golden Boot and leaders for assists and clean sheets. While you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

World Cup statistics

  • Matches played: 17/64
  • Total goals scored: 43
  • Goals per match: 2.52
  • Minutes per goal: 35.6
  • Braces scored: 6
  • Hat tricks scored: 0
  • Own goals: 0
  • Penalty kick success rate: 77.0% (7/9) 

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

headshot-image
Richarlison
BRA • F • #9
Goals2
headshot-image
Ferran Torres
ESP • F • #11
Goals2
headshot-image
Olivier Giroud
FRA • F • #9
Goals2
headshot-image
Bukayo Saka
ENG • M • #17
Goals2
headshot-image
Mehdi Taremi
IRN • F • #9
Goals2
headshot-image
Enner Valencia
ECU • F • #13
Goals2

Assists

headshot-image
Harry Kane
ENG • F • #9
Assists2

Clean sheets

headshot-image
Hernan Galindez
ECU • GK • #1
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Andries Noppert
NED • GK • #23
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Yann Sommer
SUI • GK • #1
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Kasper Schmeichel
DEN • GK • #1
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Aymen Dahmen
TUN • GK • #16
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Guillermo Ochoa
MEX • G
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Wojciech Szczesny
POL • GK • #1
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Yassine Bounou
MAR • GK • #1
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Dominik Livakovic
CRO • GK • #1
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Thibaut Courtois
BEL • GK • #1
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Hossein Hosseini
IRN • GK • #24
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Alisson
BRA • GK • #1
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Sergio Rochet
URU • GK • #23
Clean sheets1
headshot-image
Seung-Gyu Kim
KOR • GK • #1
Clean sheets1