Manchester City's Premier League title defense gets underway at promoted Burnley on Friday Aug. 11 after Thursday's announcement, confirming the 2023-24 fixture list. Ex-City captain Vincent Kompany now manages the Clarets and he will face off against treble-winning tactician Pep Guardiola at Turf Moor.

EPL debutants Luton Town are back in the topflight for the first time since 1992 and the Hatters are away at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday Aug. 12. Kenilworth Road will sample the Premier League for the first time on Aug. 19 with a visit from Burnley and work is being done to bring the 10,356 venue up to Premier League standards. Sheffield United, also returned from the EFL Championship, are at home to Crystal Palace that same day.

Mauricio Pochettino will start his spell as Chelsea manager with a visit from Liverpool on Sunday Aug. 13. The Reds requested to start the new season away from home because of renovation work being done to enlarge the Anfield Road Stand. Bournemouth with be the first visitors for Jurgen Klopp's men on Aug. 19 while the first Merseyside Derby will be at Anfield on Oct. 21.

Arsenal are at home to Nottingham Forest while the first North London Derby with Tottenham Hotspur is slated for Sept. 23. Brentford will be the venue for Ange Postecoglou's first steps in charge of Spurs and Erik ten Hag's Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday Aug. 14. Old Trafford will host the first Manchester Derby on Oct. 28.

Sunday May 19 of 2024 is the final day of the Premier League season and this will be the first return to a regular campaign schedule since before COVID-19. The FIFA 2022 World Cup disrupted last term and the players will get a midseason break once more in January.

Full opening day fixture list

Friday, 11 August:

Burnley vs. Manchester City -- 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, 12 August:

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest -- 6:30 a.m. ET

Bournemouth vs. West Ham, Brighton vs. Luton Town, Everton vs. Fulham, Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace -- all 9 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa -- 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, 13 August:

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur -- 8 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Liverpool -- 8:30 a.m. ET

Monday, 14 August:

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers -- 2 p.m. ET