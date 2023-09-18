The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage gets underway with several star-studded showdowns on Paramount+. The action kicks off on Tuesday, September 19, with eight games, including AC Milan vs. Newcastle (12:45 p.m. ET), PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund (3 p.m.), and Lazio vs. Atletico Madrid (3 p.m.). Another eight games will be played on Wednesday, September 20, including a highly-anticipated fixture featuring Bayern Munich and Manchester United (3 p.m. ET). Stream every UEFA Champions League match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

The UEFA Champions League features 32 teams competing across five rounds for the right to be crowned the best club in European soccer. Each team will play six group-stage matches with the group winners and runner-ups advancing to the knockout phase. To determine the standings during the group stage, three points are awarded for a win, one point is awarded for a draw and zero points are awarded for a loss. You can stream every UEFA Champions League match live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the NFL on CBS, UEFA Europa League, Italian Series A, NWSL and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special seven-day free trial, so sign up here.

With the UEFA Champions League wrapping up in June 2024, now is the perfect time to sign up for Paramount+ so you can enjoy the UEFA Champions League throughout the duration of the tournament.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League with Paramount+

If you haven't already subscribed for Paramount+, you can sign up now. The Paramount+ Essential plan is $5.99 per month and includes over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies with limited commercial interruptions. With the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, you'll get 45,000 episodes of TV, your live local CBS affiliate and access to the entire SHOWTIME library completely ad-free.

Paramount+ will have every minute of UEFA Champions League action this season, including pre-game and post-game shows. Select matches will also be simulcast on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network throughout the competition. Subscribe to Paramount+ today with an amazing signup promo.

What else you get with a Paramount+ subscription

With over 60 million subscribers, Paramount+ is an industry leader in live streaming content and a subscription gets you access to an expansive library from several of the most recognizable brands in entertainment. There are thousands of episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and others available on Paramount+, and the addition of SHOWTIME brings shows like Dexter, Billions and Homeland to the premium bundle.

In addition to being able to live stream every UEFA Champions League match, Paramount+ gives you unparalleled access to live streaming sports as the exclusive broadcast home of NFL on CBS, Serie A, NWSL, Bellator MMA and more. Paramount+ also takes you behind the scenes with 60 Minutes Sports, along with original sports documentaries and reality sports shows like Texas 6.

Plans begin for as low as $5.99 per month and you can watch on-demand content ad-free with Showtime for just $11.99 per month while also streaming your live local CBS affiliate from any device. Start with a free seven-day trial now and a special signup promo.

2023 UEFA Champions League broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 4



Tuesday, Oct. 24

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Wednesday, Dec. 13

