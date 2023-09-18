The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, and by the end of Wednesday, all 32 teams will have gotten through their first matches of the tournament. This year we've got a mix of traditional powerhouses like Real Madrid, Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich vying for the title that Manchester City are defending. Additionally, Manchester United make their return to the contest, Serie A powerhouses like AC Milan, Inter and Napoli aim to build on their strong performances, while Arsenal and Newcastle join the party from the Premier League.

Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Paris Saint-Germain hosting Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle traveling to AC Milan while Wednesday Bayern Munich square off against Manchester United.

As always you can catch all the action across CBS Sports, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Here are our predictions for each match and more:

UCL 2023-24 groups

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray .

Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen and . Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and Lens.

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and Lens. Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, SC Braga and Union Berlin.

Napoli, Real Madrid, SC Braga and Union Berlin. Group D: Benfica , Inter, Red Bull Salzburg and Real Sociedad.

, Inter, and Real Sociedad. Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic.

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic. Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Milan and Newcastle United .

Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Milan and . Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys .

Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and . Group H: Barcelona, Porto , Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp.

Matchday 1 TV schedule

All times Eastern

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19 TIME HOW TO WATCH AC Milan vs. Newcastle 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Young Boys vs. RB Leipzig 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 1 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund 3 p.m. Paramount+ Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Porto 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester City vs. Crvena zvezda 3 p.m. Paramount+ Feyenoord vs. Celtic 3 p.m. Paramount+ Barcelona vs. Antwerp 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20 TIME HOW TO WATCH Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United 3 p.m. Paramount+ Benfica vs. RB Salzburg 3 p.m. Paramount+ Braga vs. Napoli 3 p.m. Paramount+ Arsenal vs. PSV 3 p.m. Paramount+ Sevilla vs. Lens 3 p.m. Paramount+ Real Sociedad vs. Inter Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5 p.m. Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It Premiere 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Morning Footy UCL Matchday 1 picks



Susannah Collins Nico Cantor Charlie Davies Alexis Guerrero

ACM-NEW 2-2 2-2 2-1 2-1

YB-RBL 4-1 0-3 1-3 0-3

PSG-BVB 1-2 2-0 2-1 2-1

SHK-POR 1-2 1-2 1-1 0-2

MCY-CRV 4-0 3-0 4-0 6-0

FEY-CEL 3-1 3-2 2-1 3-2

BAR-ANT 3-0 4-1 4-0 4-0

LAZ-ATL 1-1 2-1 1-1 1-2

RMA-UNB 4-2 3-1 3-0 3-0

GAL-COP 3-1 2-1 1-0 2-1

BAY-MUN 4-1 1-1 2-0 3-1

BEN-RBS 2-2 2-1 3-1 2-0

SBR-NAP 1-1 1-2 1-3 0-3

ARS-PSV 3-1 3-1 2-0 1-3

SEV-LEN 2-0 1-1 2-0 1-1

SOC-INT 1-2 2-2 0-2 2-1



CBSSports.com writers Matchday 1 picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio ACM-NEW 2-0 3-2 2-0 1-0 2-1 YB-RBL 0-2 0-3 0-3 1-2 1-1 PSG-BVB 1-0 1-1 2-0 2-0 3-0 SHK-POR 1-2 0-1 0-1 1-1 1-1 MCY-CRV 4-0 4-0 4-0 5-0 4-0 FEY-CEL 1-1 2-1 2-0 2-1 1-1 BAR-ANT 2-0 3-0 3-0- 3-0 3-1 LAZ-ATL 2-2 0-2 0-1 1-1 0-1 RMA-UNB 3-1 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-0 GAL-COP 1-0 3-1 1-0 2-0 2-1 BAY-MUN 2-1 2-1 2-0 1-0 3-1 BEN-RBS 2-1 2-1 2-1 1-1 1-1 SBR-NAP 0-2 1-2 0-2 0-1 0-1 ARS-PSV 2-0 2-1 2-1 3-1 2-1 SEV-LEN 1-1 0-0 0-0 1-2 0-1 SOC-INT 0-0 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-1

PSG vs. Dortmund

By Jonathan Johnson

One matchup to watch: Ousmane Dembele vs. Ramy Bensebaini -- This one promises to be a delightful watch with summer arrival Dembele likely to be up against Bensebaini on PSG's right and Dortmund's left. Both switched clubs this summer and are still finding their feet. Dembele is part of a new-look Parisien attack which could feature Randal Kolo Muani or Goncalo Ramos through the middle and Kylian Mbappe out wide on the left. Although Dortmund have not made the best of starts in the Bundesliga, PSG will be made to work hard to break them down.

Most likely to score a goal: Kylian Mbappe -- It is difficult to see past the French superstar getting a goal or two here. Although PSG have rejigged their attack it is still Mbappe scoring many of their goals for the moment and that is likely to continue in the Champions League as part of a testing run of games for Luis Enrique's side. PSG could do with a fast start to avoid this group getting tricky for them so expect to see them go for it from the off.

Man of the Match pick: Manuel Ugarte -- The Uruguay international is earning rave reviews for his midfield performances so far in Paris so expect him to play a central role again here. Ugarte was a big money summer signing from Sporting and he has now taken over from Marco Verratti as the lynchpin in the middle of the park for PSG. The South American will be crucial to the hosts asserting their dominance as early as possible in this game and group as a whole.

Match prediction: 2-0 -- PSG cannot afford to get off to a slow start given that Milan and Newcastle will be tricky opponents -- especially if under early pressure. A home clash with Dortmund who are arguably the most vulnerable side form-wise along with Newcastle is an ideal opener which the French champions cannot afford to waste.

AC Milan vs. Newcastle

By Francesco Porzio

One matchup to watch: Sandro Tonali vs. Ruben Loftus-Cheek: All eyes will be on Sandro Tonali, who despite a little injury, is expected to be on the pitch against his former club. The Italian midfielder, if available, will lead the English team's midfield and will play against his former teammates, but also against some new faces such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who will lead the Rossoneri midfield line in the opening game at San Siro.

Most likely to score a goal: Olivier Giroud: The Frenchman remains the most dangerous striker on the roster for the Italian side, even after the arrival of new forwards like Noah Okafor and Luka Jovic. The experience and the record of goals scored during his career are just what AC Milan need to win these kinds of games, and he usually doesn't miss on these occasions.

Man of the Match pick: Rafael Leao: The Portuguese winger is looking to take another step in his career this season, after extending his deal with the Rossoneri in the summer. He's the face of the team and the most talented player in the side and when that happens the expectations start growing exponentially year after year. He already showed what is capable of over the past Champions League campaign, when his incredible performances led AC Milan to the semifinals.

Match prediction: AC Milan 2, Newcastle 1: The Rossoneri are expected to win the opening game of the UEFA Champions League group stage, but it definitely won't be an easy game for Stefano Pioli's team, who will face the most challenging group stage of the competition with PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

By Chuck Booth

One matchup to watch: Harry Kane vs. Andre Onana: Harry Kane came to Bayern with one goal, to win trophies and fill the one void in his illustrious career. But to do that, he'll need to ensure that the German giants can advance through the competition. With the first match coming against a Premier League side that Kane knows well, he'll know what makes United tick, and that means possibly ending up in a 1-on-1 battle with their new keeper Onana. Given Onana's playstyle, it will be quite the watch, but eventually it will be Kane that wins the battle.

Most likely to score a goal: Harry Kane: In his short time with Bayern, Kane has already scored four goals and assisted another, only having one league match during which he didn't register a goal contribution. With plenty of creativity around him, all Kane has to focus on now is finishing chances that are created for him, a much simpler task than his previous UCL runs with Tottenham.

Man of the Match pick: Alphonso Davies: The flanks are United's weakness which is quite an issue when Davies is one of the best wing backs in the world. Already with three assists this season, Davies is back to making things happen as he's fully healthy which isn't what United will want to see in the match. Setting up two goals will be enogh for Davies to take home man of the match honors.

Match prediction: Bayern 2, United 1: Lack of depth on the wings will prove to be too much for Manchester United to recover from in the match. Being overpowered by Davies and Leroy Sane will give Kane an easy time in the middle as Bayen kicks off their Champions League campaign on the right foot.

Arsenal vs. PSV

By James Benge

One matchup to watch: Sergino Dest vs. Arsenal's winger: The US international could theoretically line up on either flank, having been used as both a left and right back by Peter Bosz this season. Whoever the Arsenal forward he ends up against proves to be, Dest is in for a test of defensive credentials that, it would be fair to say, are not the most impressive. Gabriel Martinelli in particular has begun the season in electric form, a constant menace for opposing fullbacks, but he's now a doubt for the match after limping off against Everton on Sunday with an apparent hamstring injury. So, while, this could be the spot where the Gunners win the game, Dest can also rest easy that it might have been worse.

Most likely to score a goal: Bukayo Saka: With Gabriel Jesus still recovering from injury, the striker position is a question mark for this Gunner side ahead of a busy week which includes both their return to the Champions League and the small matter of a North London Derby at the weekend. If the striker position is unsure there are no doubts that, if he is fit, Saka will start. Even in a relatively off start to the season he has delivered goals and assists, expect him to sparkle on the big nights.

Man of the Match pick: Declan Rice: Expectations were high for the £105 million man on his arrival in north London, even so Rice might be outperforming the standards that were set for him. The 24-year-old has functioned as a one-man midfield at his best for Arsenal, plugging gaps when opponents look to counter but not being afraid to get forward to aid the attack. His power and precision should make all the difference in this competition.

Match prediction: Arsenal 2, PSV 0: Mikel Arteta's side might have lost by this scoreline in Eindhoven last season but that was an Arsenal B team against a PSV side that had not yet lost Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Ibrahima Sangare. The Eredivisie runners-up showed they are not to be taken for granted in crushing Rangers on their way to the group stage but the Gunners have started the new campaign in impressive fashion and should have enough to get the job done.