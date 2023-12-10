Manchester City hope to become the 11th European team in a row to win the FIFA Club World Cup when they head to Saudi Arabia at the end of the month.

The reigning UEFA Champions League winners booked a spot in the tournament thanks to their European title and will be joined by the five other continental champions plus reigning Saudi Pro League victors Al-Ittihad, who enter the competition as the hosts. While City will hope to extend Europe's winning streak at a tournament the continent has historically dominated, the other six hope to take a chance at playing spoiler as Pep Guardiola's side eye one final trophy of the year.

All seven teams will take part in a bracket but will enter at different times as they eye the club accolade during the 12-day long tournament, which runs from Dec. 12 to 22 in Jeddah.

Here's what you need to know about the annual tournament.

Qualified teams

Manchester City (2022-23 UEFA Champions League winner)

Fluminense (2023 Copa Libertadores winner)

Leon (2023 Concacaf Champions League winner)

Al-Ahly (2022-23 CAF Champions League winner)

Urawa Red Diamonds (2022 AFC Champions League winner)

Auckland City (2023 OFC Champions League winner)

Al-Ittihad (2022-23 Saudi Pro League winner)

How it works

The competition begins with Al-Ittihad's matchup against New Zealand's Auckland City in the first round. The winner is set to play Egypt's Al-Ahly in the second round, while another second round match will take place between Mexico's Leon and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds.

The winner of the second match involving Al-Ahly will then advance to the semifinals and play Brazil's Fluminense. Leon or the Red Diamonds, meanwhile, will play Manchester City in the semifinals. The last two teams standing will then face off in the Dec. 22 final, and the two losers of the semifinals will also play in a third place match.

Schedule

All times Eastern

Match 1 (first round): Tuesday, Dec. 12 -- Al-Ittihad vs. Auckland City, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 -- Al-Ittihad vs. Auckland City, 1 p.m. Match 2 (second round): Friday, Dec. 15 -- Al-Ahly vs. winner of Match 1

Friday, Dec. 15 -- Al-Ahly vs. winner of Match 1 Match 3 (second round): Friday, Dec. 15 -- Leon vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 -- Leon vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 9:30 a.m. Match 4 (semifinals): Monday, Dec. 18 -- Fluminense vs. winner of Match 2, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18 -- Fluminense vs. winner of Match 2, 1 p.m. Match 5 (semifinals): Tuesday, Dec. 19 -- Manchester City vs. winner of Match 3, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 -- Manchester City vs. winner of Match 3, 1 p.m. Match 6 (third-place match): Friday, Dec. 22 -- loser of Match 4 vs. loser of Match 5, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 -- loser of Match 4 vs. loser of Match 5, 9:30 a.m. Match 7 (final): Friday, Dec. 22 -- winner of Match 4 vs. winner of Match 5, 1 p.m.

Previous champions

2000: Corinthians

2005: Sao Paulo

2006: Internacional

2007: AC Milan

2008: Manchester United

2009: Barcelona

2010: Inter Milan

2011: Barcelona

2012: Corinthians

2013: Bayern Munich

2014: Real Madrid

2015: Barcelona

2016: Real Madrid

2017: Real Madrid

2018: Real Madrid

2019: Liverpool

2020: Bayern Munich

2021: Chelsea

2022: Real Madrid

Golden Ball winners