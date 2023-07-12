While the United States Women's National Team rightfully gets plenty of attention for their four World Cup titles, Germany is easily the next-most successful nation on the world stage. The Germans won the Women's World Cup in 2003 and 2007, and were runners-up in 1995. Germany, the No. 2 in the current FIFA Women's World Rankings, enters this year's tournament at +650 to win according to the latest 2023 Women's World Cup odds on Caesars Sportsbook.

Germany has one of the most manageable groups in the Women's World Cup, and shouldn't be troubled by Columbia, Korea or Morocco. However, after that, France (+900) or Brazil (+2500) likely awaits them in the Round of 16, and then things start getting tricky for the two-time champs. Should you back Germany in your Women's World Cup 2023 bets, or should you back a team like the USWNT, who are the +225 favorites? Before locking in any 2023 Women's World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)

Now, Green has analyzed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions, including his pick for the USWNT. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's 2023 Women's World Cup picks.

Top 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions

Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. The Aussies enter the tournament as the 10th-ranked nation in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, and shouldn't be challenged by group-mates Canada, Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland. If they are able to top Group B, they will face the runners-up from Group D. Denmark is the projected second-place finisher in that group, and the Australians defeated the Danes 3-1 in a friendly match last October.

Sam Kerr is the top scorer in Australian women's soccer history, and offensive firepower shouldn't be an issue as the Matildas gear up for this year's tournament. Australia has won five of their last six matches overall by a combined score of 15-3, and only just lost a pair of friendlies against Canada last September before going on that run. Between their form coming into the Women's World Cup and an opportunity to get a big one back against Canada in their group, Australia looks like a top candidate to get hot and ride that momentum straight into the quarterfinals. See Green's other 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Women's World Cup picks

Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, along with his top futures plays. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also revealed a surprising pick for the finals that could pay out at as much as 4-1. You can only see them here.

So where will the USWNT finish in the Women's World Cup 2023, and which darkhorse could make the Women's World Cup final? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Martin Green's best bets for the 2023 Women's World Cup, all from the proven soccer expert who has been profitable in several areas over the last several months, and find out.

2023 Women's World Cup odds

See 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea