While the United States Women's National Team rightfully gets plenty of attention for their four World Cup titles, Germany is easily the next-most successful nation on the world stage. The Germans won the Women's World Cup in 2003 and 2007, and were runners-up in 1995. Germany, the No. 2 in the current FIFA Women's World Rankings, enters this year's tournament at +650 to win according to the latest 2023 Women's World Cup odds on Caesars Sportsbook.
Germany has one of the most manageable groups in the Women's World Cup, and shouldn't be troubled by Columbia, Korea or Morocco. However, after that, France (+900) or Brazil (+2500) likely awaits them in the Round of 16, and then things start getting tricky for the two-time champs.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)
Now, Green has analyzed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions, including his pick for the USWNT.
Top 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions
Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. The Aussies enter the tournament as the 10th-ranked nation in the FIFA Women's World Rankings, and shouldn't be challenged by group-mates Canada, Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland. If they are able to top Group B, they will face the runners-up from Group D. Denmark is the projected second-place finisher in that group, and the Australians defeated the Danes 3-1 in a friendly match last October.
Sam Kerr is the top scorer in Australian women's soccer history, and offensive firepower shouldn't be an issue as the Matildas gear up for this year's tournament. Australia has won five of their last six matches overall by a combined score of 15-3, and only just lost a pair of friendlies against Canada last September before going on that run. Between their form coming into the Women's World Cup and an opportunity to get a big one back against Canada in their group, Australia looks like a top candidate to get hot and ride that momentum straight into the quarterfinals. See Green's other 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.
Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, along with his top futures plays. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also revealed a surprising pick for the finals that could pay out at as much as 4-1.
So where will the USWNT finish in the Women's World Cup 2023, and which darkhorse could make the Women's World Cup final? Check out the odds below
2023 Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea