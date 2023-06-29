The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand this year and the action will begin on July 20 with one of the host nations (New Zealand) taking on Norway at 3 a.m. ET in Auckland. Australia will also begin their host nation experience on July 20 with a 6 a.m. ET matchup against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney and the United States Women's National Team will begin their quest for a fifth Women's World Cup title against Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET on July 21 in Auckland. The USWNT have won the last two Women's World Cups and has put together another roster brimming with experience as well as potential.

The USWNT are the +225 favorites (risk $100 to win $225) in the 2023 Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook followed by England (+375), Germany (+675), Spain (+700) and France (+800). Meanwhile, Australia are listed at +1200 in front of their home fans while New Zealand are a +15000 longshot. Before locking in any 2023 Women's World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)

Top 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions

Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. The Australians will benefit from very strong home support at this tournament. They are currently 10th in the FIFA world rankings, and they should be fired up for the World Cup.

The Australia women's national team have qualified for each of the last seven FIFA Women's World Cups and they've advanced to the knockout stages in each of their last four trips with three quarterfinal appearances during that span. Team captain Sam Kerr is one of the most prolific scorers in world football and she'll enter the tournament as Australia's all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 120 international appearances.

"Kerr is one of the top three players in the world right now, along with Putellas and Mead, and she should be able to fire Australia into the knockout stage of the competition," Green told SportsLine. "Caesars Sportsbook makes them the -200 favorites to win Group B, while Canada are out at +195. If they win it, they will end up taking on the runners-up from Group D in the Round of 16. England should win that group, and Denmark are likely to finish second. Australia are superior to the Danes, and they should make the quarterfinals."

How to make 2023 Women's World Cup picks

2023 Women's World Cup odds

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea