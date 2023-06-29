The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand this year and the action will begin on July 20 with one of the host nations (New Zealand) taking on Norway at 3 a.m. ET in Auckland. Australia will also begin their host nation experience on July 20 with a 6 a.m. ET matchup against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney and the United States Women's National Team will begin their quest for a fifth Women's World Cup title against Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET on July 21 in Auckland. The USWNT have won the last two Women's World Cups and has put together another roster brimming with experience as well as potential.
The USWNT are the +225 favorites (risk $100 to win $225) in the 2023 Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook followed by England (+375), Germany (+675), Spain (+700) and France (+800). Meanwhile, Australia are listed at +1200 in front of their home fans while New Zealand are a +15000 longshot. Before locking in any 2023 Women's World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)
Now, Green has analyzed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw from every angle and revealed his picks and predictions, including his pick for the USWNT.
Top 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions
Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. The Australians will benefit from very strong home support at this tournament. They are currently 10th in the FIFA world rankings, and they should be fired up for the World Cup.
The Australia women's national team have qualified for each of the last seven FIFA Women's World Cups and they've advanced to the knockout stages in each of their last four trips with three quarterfinal appearances during that span. Team captain Sam Kerr is one of the most prolific scorers in world football and she'll enter the tournament as Australia's all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 120 international appearances.
"Kerr is one of the top three players in the world right now, along with Putellas and Mead, and she should be able to fire Australia into the knockout stage of the competition," Green told SportsLine. "Caesars Sportsbook makes them the -200 favorites to win Group B, while Canada are out at +195. If they win it, they will end up taking on the runners-up from Group D in the Round of 16. England should win that group, and Denmark are likely to finish second. Australia are superior to the Danes, and they should make the quarterfinals." See Green's other 202e Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Women's World Cup picks
Green has locked in his best bets to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, along with his top futures plays and his full knockout bracket prediction. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. He's also revealed a surprising pick for the finals that could pay out at as much as 4-1.
So where will the USWNT finish in the Women's World Cup 2023, and which darkhorse could make the Women's World Cup final?
2023 Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea