The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will begin on July 20 with Australia and New Zealand taking on the hosting duties as the 32 best international teams in the world battle it out for the ninth-ever Women's World Cup title. The USWNT will begin their tournament against Vietnam on July 21 at 9 p.m. ET in Auckland and the four-time World Cup champions have put together another roster loaded with star power. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O'Hara and Julie Ertz are all back from the 2019 team, while youngsters like Trinity Rodman and Lynn Williams will make their Women's World Cup debuts.
The latest 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the USWNT as the +225 favorites to win their third consecutive world title. However, they'll face plenty of competition from the likes of England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700), France (+800) and co-host Australia (+1200). Before locking in any 2023 Women's World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)
Top 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions
Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. After qualifying for the last seven Women's World Cups, the Australians got an automatic bid for this year's tournament as one of the host nations and they should thrive in front of their home fans for the duration of the tournament.
Australia have advanced past the group stage in their last four trips to the Women's World Cup and they've been quarterfinalists in three of those four tournaments. And with forward Sam Kerr leading the way, Green likes their chances of making another strong run in 2023.
"Forward Sam Kerr is one of the top three players in the world right now, along with Putellas and Mead, and she should be able to fire Australia into the knockout stage of the competition. The likes of Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Hayley Raso form a strong supporting cast, so they look like genuine contenders for this tournament," Green told SportsLine. See Green's other 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.
2023 Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea