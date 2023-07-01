The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will begin on July 20 with Australia and New Zealand taking on the hosting duties as the 32 best international teams in the world battle it out for the ninth-ever Women's World Cup title. The USWNT will begin their tournament against Vietnam on July 21 at 9 p.m. ET in Auckland and the four-time World Cup champions have put together another roster loaded with star power. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Kelley O'Hara and Julie Ertz are all back from the 2019 team, while youngsters like Trinity Rodman and Lynn Williams will make their Women's World Cup debuts.

The latest 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the USWNT as the +225 favorites to win their third consecutive world title. However, they'll face plenty of competition from the likes of England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700), France (+800) and co-host Australia (+1200). Before locking in any 2023 Women's World Cup picks, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)

Top 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions

Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. After qualifying for the last seven Women's World Cups, the Australians got an automatic bid for this year's tournament as one of the host nations and they should thrive in front of their home fans for the duration of the tournament.

Australia have advanced past the group stage in their last four trips to the Women's World Cup and they've been quarterfinalists in three of those four tournaments. And with forward Sam Kerr leading the way, Green likes their chances of making another strong run in 2023.

"Forward Sam Kerr is one of the top three players in the world right now, along with Putellas and Mead, and she should be able to fire Australia into the knockout stage of the competition. The likes of Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Hayley Raso form a strong supporting cast, so they look like genuine contenders for this tournament," Green told SportsLine. See Green's other 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.

2023 Women's World Cup odds

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea