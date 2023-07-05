The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to kick off on July 20 as Australia and New Zealand co-host the 32 best international women's teams in the world. The competition will be fierce right from the first day of the competition, with New Zealand hosting Norway and Australia facing the Republic of Ireland. But fans will also want to tune in on Matchday 2 when the mighty United States takes on Vietnam. The No. 1 FIFA-ranked USWNT will be the team to beat when the ninth-ever FIFA Women's World Cup gets underway, as superstars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe lead the stacked United States team to what they hope will be a fifth Women's World Cup triumph.
The latest 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the USWNT as +225 favorites to win their third consecutive title. The United States were listed at +350 in 2019 and +225 in 2015. Meanwhile, England (+375), Germany (+650), Spain (+700) and France (+800) round out the top five in the 2023 Women's World Cup futures.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60)
Top 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup predictions
Green is backing hosts Australia to reach the quarterfinals for a -105 payout. The Matildas got an automatic bid to be in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup due to being one of the tournament's co-hosts, but they have also qualified for the last seven and should be extra confident playing in front of their home fans.
The expert is expecting big things from forward Sam Kerr, who is one of the top three players in the world at the moment. Kerr is also Australia's all-time leading scorer at age 29 with 63 international goals. But he also thinks this Australian team has the depth to go the distance.
"The likes of Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Hayley Raso form a strong supporting cast, so they look like genuine contenders for this tournament," Green told SportsLine.
2023 Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea