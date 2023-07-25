Hello! It was a day for the record books at the Women's World Cup with an upset and notable debuts from a pair of teenagers, plus an injury concern for one of the best players at the tournament: Ada Hegerberg was scrapped from Norway's starting lineup after feeling discomfort in her groin shortly before kickoff, and missed the entirety of the team's 0-0 draw against Switzerland. I'm Pardeep Cattry with your daily recap on all things World Cup.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group H: Colombia 2, South Korea 0

Group A: New Zealand 0, Philippines 1

Group A: Switzerland 0, Norway 0

📺 Footy Fix

Wednesday, July 26

All times U.S./Eastern

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1



Group C: Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

A pair of teenagers make history: Earlier, Colombian forward Linda Caicedo lived up to the hype when she scored one of the goals of the tournament so far in her team's 2-0 win over South Korea. The 18-year-old is tipped to have a breakout tournament and is now not only playing in her third World Cup in a year -- she competed at the U-20 Women's World Cup last August and the U-17 edition just two months later, but she's scored in all of them. She was not the only teen who made a statement during the game -- 16-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest player to ever play at a Women's World Cup when she came on for South Korea in the 78th minute.

Elsewhere, in the biggest upset of the tournament so far, the Philippines picked up their first ever win at the World Cup with a surprise victory over New Zealand. The co-hosts dominated both in possession and shots -- New Zealand posted an xG tally of 1.7 to the Philippines' 0.4 -- but squandered their chances. That was not the case for Sarina Bolden, who scored off a header in the 24th minute for her country's first World Cup goal. The result sets up for a thrilling Group A finale on Sunday, as three teams have one win under their belts.

Japan and Spain look to build on statement wins: After collecting lopsided wins to open the tournament, Japan and Spain have the chance to prove they are the teams to beat in Group C against Costa Rica and Zambia, respectively. Reigning Olympic gold medalists Canada, meanwhile, are searching for their first goal and win of the World Cup but it will not be easy against Ireland. The European side frustrated Australia on opening day, and the co-hosts needed a penalty to escape with a win.

Americans abroad: A handful of memorable moments in the last 24 hours came from players who were born in the United States and have the ability to represent other countries. Phair is from Warren Township, New Jersey and is the first player of mixed heritage to play for South Korea at a World Cup, while Bolden is one of 18 U.S.-born players playing for the Philippines.

