Friday is upon us! Welcome everybody as the Lionesses made it two wins from two in their Group D encounter with Denmark thanks to an early Lauren James strike. There was drama in Group G with Argentina fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with South Africa through two quickfire goals in the final 15 minutes. China also got a win on the board with a slender 1-0 victory over Haiti which keeps their qualification hopes alive heading into the final round of games. Jonathan Johnson here to bring you the latest on all things 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup ahead of the weekend.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group G: Argentina 2, South Africa 2

Group D: England 1, Denmark 0

Group D: China 1, Haiti 0

📺 Footy Fix

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. ET ➡️ Fox Sports 1

Group F: France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. ET ➡️ FOX

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. ET ➡️ FOX

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

Lionesses still perfect: England are within touching distance of reaching the Women's World Cup last 16 after beating Denmark 1-0 in Sydney. Lauren James' superb strike just six minutes in was enough for the Lionesses to claim all three points against the Scandinavians although midfielder Keira Walsh was forced off with a seemingly serious injury. The English were more positive and attack-minded than they were in their narrow opening win over Haiti but the impact of Walsh's injury was clear for all to see. Pernille Harder wasted a Denmark chance to equalize before half time and substitute Amalie Vangsgaard -- who netted a late winner against China -- hit the post with a header.

Argentina's late show: South Africa were denied their first World Cup win by Argentina in Dunedin with the South Americans fighting back from 2-0 down to draw. Linda Motlhalo put Banyana Banyana ahead from a Thembi Kgatlana assist which was upheld by VAR and although she sliced an early second half chance wide, Kgatlana did entually tally after being teed up by Jermaine Seoposenwe. On the brink of elimination, Argentina gave it everything and Desiree Ellis' side faced an onslaught with Sophia Braun stunning South Africa with a brilliant finish before Substitute Romina Nunez equalized five minutes later.

"I told them to play, have fun, dribble and play their best games. That is why we are here. They are wonderful players," said Albiceleste boss German Portanova after denying Banyana Banyana their first World Cup win. "I wanted to see them playing with that love that optimises our football. We were a bit slow in the first half. In the second half we changed and there was a huge feeling. We moved ahead with self-confidence. The thing I most admire about these players is the constant desire to grow. I am really emotional about what they achieved."

Colombia's Linda Caicedo collapses: Linda Caicedo collapsed in training after clutching her chest on Thursday which has created concern in Colombia's squad. The 18-year-old, who scored in the 2-0 win over South Korea on Tuesday, was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. Caicedo was jogging around the field before stopping to put her hand on her chest and lying down as medical staff rushed over to her. The Real Madrid player's scare was downplayed by the Colombian team and witnessed by media present who were then asked to leave the session.

"Linda is very tired," said the Colombian medical staff of Caicedo who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after making her debut at the age of 15. "What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. She is well and all is back to normal." Caicedo's brilliant goal helped the Colombians to victory over South Korea and the South Americans are up against Germany this weekend in Sydney.

Keira Walsh concerns: England's Keira Walsh was stretchered off after 38 minutes of the Lionesses 1-0 World Cup win over Denmark. The 26-year-old Barcelona player looked like she hurt her knee and indicated as much before indicating to the English bench that she was unable to continue as teammates gathered around her. Captain Leah Williamson and attacker Beth Mead are already out with long-term injuries while Frank Kirby is also nursing a knee issue. Walsh would be another major loss for the team if she is unable to feature against China and beyond -- she joined Barca last summer for a women's world record fee and was a vital part of England's 2022 Euro triumph.

China edge past Haiti: It was not convincing at times, but the Chinese got a much-needed 1-0 win over Haiti to boost their hopes of making it out of Group D. A 1-0 loss to Denmark meant that China had to beat Haiti to avoid England advancing as well as maintaining reasonable hope of overhauling the Danes in second spot. Despite Zhang Rui's first half red card for a reckless challenge, the Steel Roses secured the narrowest of wins through substitute Wang Shuang's penalty 16 minutes from time in Adelaide. Nerilia Mondesir fired wide late on and Haiti had a penalty overruled by VAR as well as another appeal waved away as the Asians hung on for nearly 15 minutes of time added on to emerge victorious.

