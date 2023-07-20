A fatal shooting ahead of Thursday's Women's World Cup opening game has led to increased security in Auckland. The incident happened at a construction site downtown, just a short distance away from the hotel where Norway's team is staying.

According to the Associated Press, a gunman who previously worked at the site killed two people there before dying himself. A police officer and four other people were also injured, per New Zealand police. The injuries reportedly range from moderate to critical.

"FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following the incident which occurred this morning in Auckland, New Zealand," read a statement by FIFA. "And our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident. Immediately following the incident, President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Secretary-General Fatma Samoura were in communication with the New Zealand authorities."

Fans attending the opener between Norway and New Zealand were encouraged to arrive early, as most of the roads around the stadium in Eden Park were closed by police. A welcome party organized by Tourism New Zealand for Thursday afternoon was also canceled, according to Yahoo Sports. The games took place as originally scheduled, and there was a moment of silence before the opener.

FIFA said it appears there is no more danger to the public.

"FIFA has been informed that this was an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match tonight at Eden Park will proceed as planned," read FIFA's statement. "The opening hours of the FIFA Fan Festival in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau city centre will be confirmed in due course.

"The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place."