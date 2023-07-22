The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is underway and what a tournament it will be. The entire globe is tuned into soccer's biggest stage as 32 nations battle it out for a chance to raise the cup. It's the first time the women's tournament will feature this expanded 32 team field, and each country has been split into eight groups of four teams, just like the format of the men's edition. The United States women's national team have been drawn into Group E and they will kick off their World Cup title defense on Friday against Vietnam.

Take a look at the groups, standings, and schedule:

All times Eastern

Group A

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Switzerland 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Norway 1 0 0 1 0 0 -1 0 Philippines 1 0 0 1 0 1 -2 0

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Friday, July 21

Philippinesn 0, Switzerland 2

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. on FS1

Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. on FS1

Sunday, July 30

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. on Fox

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. on FS1

Group B

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Australia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ireland 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0



Thursday, July 20

Australia 1, Ireland 0

Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Wednesday, July 26

Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, July 27

Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1

Monday, July 31

Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. on Fox

Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1

Group C

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0



Friday, July 21

Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. on FS1



Wednesday, July 26

Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m. on FS1



Monday, July 31

Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. on Fox

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. on FS1

Group D

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



Saturday, July 22

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. on Fox

Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. on Fox

Friday, July 28

England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. on FS1

China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. on FS1



Tuesday, Aug. 1

China vs. England, 7 a.m. on Fox

Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. on FS1

Group E

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts United States 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vietnam 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Friday, July 21

USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, July 23

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, July 26

USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. on Fox

Thursday, July 27

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Portugal vs. USA, 3 a.m. on Fox

Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. on FS1

Group F

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sunday, July 23

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m. on Fox

Monday, July 24

Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 29

France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on Fox

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. on Fox

Wednesday, Aug. 2

France vs. Panama, 6 a.m. on Fox

Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on FS1

Group G

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. on FS1



Monday, July 24

Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, July 27

Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. on FS1



Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. on FS1



Wednesday, Aug. 2

Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. on Fox

South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. on FS1

Group H

Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Monday, July 24

Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. on FS1

Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. on FS1



Sunday, July 30

Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. on FS1

South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. on Fox



Thursday, Aug. 3

South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. on Fox

Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m. on FS1

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 5

1A vs. 2C, 1 a.m. on FS1

1C vs. 2A, 4 a.m. on FS1

1E vs. 2G, 10 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, Aug. 6

1G vs. 2E, 5 a.m. on Fox

Monday, Aug. 7

1D vs. 2B, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

1B vs. 2D, 6:30 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 8

1H vs. 2F, 4 a.m. on FS1

1F vs. 2H, 7 a.m. on FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. on Fox



Friday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m. on Fox



Saturday, Aug. 12

TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 a.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 15

TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox



Wednesday, April 16

TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox

Third place

Saturday, Aug. 19

TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20

TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox