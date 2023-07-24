Hello and happy Monday! Welcome to your daily Women's World Cup update. Matchday one is nearly complete with one final game remaining tonight between Colombia and South Korea at 10 p.m. ET. Several contenders have picked up wins to put themselves in strong positions to advance out of their respective groups, while others are dark horses and can still deliver some surprises. I'm Sandra Herrera, let's run down everything you need to know.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group F: Brazil 4, Panama 0

Group G: Argentina 0, Italy 1

Group H: Germany 6, Morroco 0

📺 Footy Fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, July 24

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

Getty Images

Colombia square off against South Korea: Now that Germany has established itself as the front-runner to win the group, Colombia and South Korea will battle to remain contenders to advance from Group H. South Korea will be led on the pitch by long-time midfielder Ji So-Yun, while Las Cafeteras have 18-year-old Linda Caicedo as a focal point in the attack. The winger was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 15, is a survivor and a special talent, with two goals and four assists in 10 appearances for Real Madrid last season.

Germany dominate: No Lena Oberdorf for the Germans was no problem against Morocco. The 21-year-old has a thigh strain and is a crucial component of the midfield, but her absence didn't mean sudden doom against Morocco. Six goals were scored, with two own goals by Morocco, meaning Germany had the type of performance audiences expect from a cup contender against a debutant team. Morocco did slip between the German's defense at moments, but an experienced German side was too much to handle. Germany will head to Adelaide to face Colombia next.

Borges leads Brazil : It's officially Marta's sixth and final World Cup as she came on as a substitute for Brazil against Panama. But Ary Borges grabbed all the headlines and introduced herself to the world with a hat trick performance to open group play for Brazil. The 23-year-old Borges plays her club soccer in NWSL with Racing Louisville FC and in addition to her three goals recorded an assist on a fourth as well. The win puts Brazil comfortably in first place in the group with a game against France on Saturday.

USWNT and the Netherlands: Looking ahead, the Netherlands and USA will meet on Wednesday to determine a leader in Group E. Both teams won their opening round, and their 2023 meeting was already billed as a 2019 World Cup final rematch. It will be the toughest of the match for both teams and will likely determine their path to the knockout rounds

