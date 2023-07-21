uswnt-1.jpg
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is underway and what a tournament it will be. The entire globe is tuned into soccer's biggest stage as 32 nations battle it out for a chance to raise the cup. It's the first time the women's tournament will feature this expanded 32 team field, and each country has been split into eight groups of four teams, just like the format of the men's edition. The United States women's national team have been drawn into Group E and they will kick off their World Cup title defense on Friday against Vietnam.

Take a look at the groups, standings, and schedule:

All times Eastern

Group A

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

Switzerland

1

1

0

0

2

0

2

3

New Zealand

1

1

0

0

1

0

1

3

Norway

1

0

0

1

0

0

-1

0

Philippines

1

0

0

1

0

1

-2

0

Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Friday, July 21
Philippinesn 0, Switzerland 2

Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. on FS1
Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. on FS1

Sunday, July 30
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. on Fox
Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. on FS1

Group B

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

Australia

1

1

0

0

1

0

1

3

Canada

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

Nigeria

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

Ireland

1

0

0

1

0

1

-1

0


Thursday, July 20
Australia 1, Ireland 0
Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Wednesday, July 26
Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, July 27
Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1

Monday, July 31
Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. on Fox
Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. on FS1

Group C

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

Spain

1

1

0

0

3

0

3

3

Japan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Zambia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Costa Rica

1

0

0

1

0

3

-3

0


Friday, July 21
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

Saturday, July 22
Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, July 26
Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m. on FS1

Monday, July 31
Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. on Fox
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. on FS1

Group D

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

China

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Denmark

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

England

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Haiti

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0


Saturday, July 22
England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. on Fox
Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. on Fox

Friday, July 28
England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. on FS1
China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 1 
China vs. England, 7 a.m. on Fox
Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. on FS1

Group E

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

Netherlands

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Portugal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

United States

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Vietnam

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Friday, July 21
USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, July 23
Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, July 26
USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. on Fox

Thursday, July 27
Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal vs. USA, 3 a.m. on Fox
Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. on FS1

Group F

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

Brazil

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

France

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jamaica

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Panama

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sunday, July 23
France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m. on Fox

Monday, July 24
Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 29
France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on Fox
Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. on Fox

Wednesday, Aug. 2
France vs. Panama, 6 a.m. on Fox
Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. on FS1

Group G

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

Argentina

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Italy

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

South Africa

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sweden

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sunday, July 23
Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. on FS1

Monday, July 24
Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, July 27
Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 29
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. on Fox
South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. on FS1

Group H

TeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

Colombia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Germany

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

South Korea

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Morocco

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Monday, July 24
Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. on FS1
Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, July 30
Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. on FS1
South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. on Fox

Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. on Fox
Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m. on FS1

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 5
1A vs. 2C, 1 a.m. on FS1
1C vs. 2A, 4 a.m. on FS1
1E vs. 2G, 10 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, Aug. 6
1G vs. 2E, 5 a.m. on Fox

Monday, Aug. 7
1D vs. 2B, 3:30 a.m. on FS1
1B vs. 2D, 6:30 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Aug. 8
1H vs. 2F, 4 a.m. on FS1
1F vs. 2H, 7 a.m. on FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. on Fox

Friday, Aug. 11
TBD vs. TBD, 3:30 a.m. on Fox

Saturday, Aug. 12
TBD vs. TBD, 3 a.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 a.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 15
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox

Wednesday, April 16
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox

Third place

Saturday, Aug. 19
TBD vs. TBD, 4 a.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20
TBD vs. TBD, 6 a.m. on Fox