The stage is set for the MLS All-Star game which will take place on Wednesday, July 19th at Audi Field in Washington D.C.. The best of Major League Soccer will be pitted against Arsenal in a host of events that includes Goalie Wars, the Skills Challenge, and the All-Star game itself. The roster for the match has been selected via a mix of fan and media voting, along with selections by coach Wayne Rooney and league commissioner Don Garber.

18 clubs will be represented at the All-Star game with FC Cincinnati leading the way with three players selected, which is unsurprising as their 43 points lead the Supporters' Shield race at this stage. The two teams that squared off in last season's MLS Cup, the Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC only have three representatives combined by comparison. Garber selected Kei Kamara and Mathieu Choiniere of CF Montreal as his picks for the match. Kamara is only one goal off of tying Landon Donovan for the second most goals in MLS history at 145 while Choiniere has registered five goal contributions so far this season.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS: Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Voted In), Tyler Miller (D.C. United / Coach's Selection), Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution / Coach's Selection)

DEFENDERS (7): Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC / Voted In), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC / Coach's Selection), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Tim Parker (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach's Selection), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls / Coach's Selection), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC / Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Commissioner's Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Coach's Selection), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union / Coach's Selection), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew / Voted In), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Voted In), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Coach's Selection), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew / Coach's Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (7): Christian Benteke(D.C. United / Coach's Selection), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes / Coach's Selection), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas / Voted In), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United / Coach's Selection), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC / Commissioner's Selection), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC / Voted In)