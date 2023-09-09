The fourth annual 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup wraps up on Saturday when the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC square off for the cup title. North Carolina return to the final for a second time and will try to defend their 2022 trophy while Louisville head to the final for the first time. Louisville are the underdogs of the tournament as the fourth-seed and knocked out of top-seed OL Reign for a spot in the final. The club entered the league as an expansion franchise in 2021 and have a chance to win their first-ever NWSL trophy. Fans can watch the NWSL Challenge Cup final on CBS.

Take a look at the format, standings, and more:

Format



The annual competition has gone through different variations over the last three editions, moving from a stand-alone tournament in 2020 to a scheduled competition between preseason and the regular season. The Challenge Cup will now take place throughout the regular season, with 12 clubs divided into three groups playing double round-robin matches.

Three group winners advance to the semifinals, along with the highest-placed runner-up. The final four compete for a spot in the final and a cash prize. The final four teams will compete in the semifinals on Sept. 6, and the two finalists will compete in the NWSL Challenge Cup final on Sept. 9. Winners will claim the cup, bragging rights, and a bonus pool among the players.

Viewing info

Date : Saturday, Sept. 9 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 9 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : WakeMed Soccer Park-- Cary, North Carolina

: WakeMed Soccer Park-- Cary, North Carolina TV: CBS

Standings and schedule





SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Sept. 6

OL Reign 0, Racing Louisville FC 1



Kansas City Current 0, North Carolina Courage 1



FINAL

Saturday, Sept. 9

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC (CBS)

East MP W D L GF GA GD PTS North Carolina Courage 6 3 2 1 15 5 10 11 NJ/NY Gotham FC 6 3 2 1 10 7 3 11 Washington Spirit 6 3 0 3 10 13 -3 9 Orlando Pride 6 0 2 4 5 15 -10 2

April 19

Orlando Pride 1, North Carolina Courage 1

NJ/NY Gotham FC 1, Washington Spirit 0

May 3

North Carolina Courage 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 1

May 10

Washington Spirit 4, Orlando Pride 2

June 14

Washington Spirit 1, North Carolina Courage, 2

June 28

Orlando Pride 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 1

July 22

North Carolina Courage 6, Washington Spirit, 0



July 23

Orlando Pride 1, NJ/NY Gotham FC 3

July 28

Washington Spirit 4, NJ/NY Gotham FC, 2

July 29

North Carolina Courage 5, Orlando Pride 0

Aug. 4

Orlando Pride 0, Washington Spirit 1

Aug. 5

NJ/NY Gotham FC 2, North Carolina Courage 0

Aug. 9

NJ/NY Gotham FC 1, Orlando Pride 1

Central MP W D L GF GA GD PTS Kansas City Current 6 4 1 1 14 4 10 13 Racing Louisville FC 6 4 0 2 10 6 4 12 Houston Dash 6 2 0 4 4 11 -7 6 Chicago Red Stars 6 1 1 4 3 10 -7 4

April 19

Houston Dash 0, Kansas City Current 2

May 3

Houston Dash 2, Chicago Red Stars 0

May 17

Racing Louisville FC 3, Kansas City Current, 2

May 31

Chicago Red Stars 0, Racing Louisville FC, 2

June 14

Kansas City Current 4, Chicago Red Stars, 0

Racing Louisville FC 3, Houston Dash, 0

July 21

Racing Louisville FC 2, Chicago Red Stars, 0

July 22

Kansas City Current 3, Houston Dash, 1

July 29

Chicago Red Stars 0, Kansas City Current, 0

Houston Dash 1, Racing Louisville FC, 0

August 4

Kansas City Current 3, Racing Louisville FC 0

August 5

Chicago Red Stars 3, Houston Dash, 0

West MP W D L GF GA GD PTS OL Reign 6 4 2 0 7 0 7 14 Angel City FC 6 2 2 2 7 8 -1 8 Portland Thorns FC 6 2 1 3 8 7 1 7 San Diego Wave FC 6 1 1 4 4 11 -7 4

April 19

Angel City FC 0, OL Reign, 2.

San Diego Wave FC 1, Portland Thorns FC 0

May 3

OL Reign 0, Angel City FC 0

May 31

San Diego Wave FC 0, OL Reign 3

Portland Thorns FC 3, Angel City FC 2

June 28

Angel City FC 2, San Diego Wave FC 1

Portland Thorns FC 0, OL Reign 2

July 21

Portland Thorns FC 4, San Diego Wave FC 1

July 28

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

July 29

Angel City FC 2, Portland Thorns FC 1

August 5

San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 1

August 6

OL Reign 0, Portland Thorns FC 0

What's different this year?



The competition was first introduced in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bubble tournament paved the way for NWSL to be the first fully professional team-contact league to return to play during the height of the pandemic. Since its introduction, the Challenge Cup has evolved over the year.

The previous two years featured the Challenge Cup as a preseason tourney. Teams were divided into three regional groups with each of the four divisional clubs playing double round-robin style matches for points.

The competition format and group regions are unchanged, but this year's edition is the first time the contest will run throughout the NWSL regular season. Tournament sponsor UKG has also bumped up the prize money to a million-dollar pool. The 2022 Challenge Cup awarded $10,000 per player to the champions, while the runners-up received $5,000 per player, and the remaining two semifinalists got $1,500 per player. The four semifinalists in 2023 will split the million-dollar prize.