The National Women's Soccer League will welcome the fourth annual 2023 Challenge Cup on Wednesday. The regular season is in full swing, but the tournament will run concurrently with the full season schedule for the first time in its history. Midweek action kicks off with five matches to begin the competition. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms and Paramount+.

Take a look at the format, the upcoming slate of games and more:

Format

The Challenge Cup begins in April and is now in its fourth year. The annual competition has gone through different variations over the last three editions, moving from a stand-alone tournament in 2020 to a scheduled competition between preseason and the regular season. The Challenge Cup will now take place throughout the regular season, with 12 clubs divided into three groups playing double round-robin matches.

Three group winners advance to the semifinals, along with the highest-placed runner-up. The final four compete for a spot in the final and a cash prize. The final four teams will compete in the semifinals on Sept. 6, and the two finalists will compete in the NWSL Challenge Cup final on Sept. 9. Winners will claim the cup, bragging rights, and a bonus pool among the players.

Opening day schedule and viewing info

All times Eastern

Wednesday, April 19

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current, 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Angel City FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m. on Paramount+

Standings and schedule

East MP W D L GF GA GD PTS NJ/NY Gotham FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina Courage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando Pride 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington Spirit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

April 19

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m.

May 3

North Carolina Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

May 10

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m.

June 7

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m.



June 14

Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.



June 28

Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m.



July 22

North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.



July 28

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m.



July 29

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.



August 4

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.



August 5

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.

Central MP W D L GF GA GD PTS Chicago Red Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Dash 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas City Current 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Racing Louisville FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

April 19

Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m



May 3

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m.



May 17

Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current, 7:30 p.m



May 31

Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC, 8 p.m.



June 14

Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m.



Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m.



July 21

Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m.



July 22

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m.



July 29

Chicago Red Stars vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m.



Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC, 8:30 p.m.



August 4

Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC, 8 p.m.



August 5

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m.



West MP W D L GF GA GD PTS Angel City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland Thorns 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego Wave 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

April 19

Angel City FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.

May 3



OL Reign vs. Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

May 31

San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 28

Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.



Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign, 10:30 p.m.



July 21

Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 10:30 p.m.



July 28

OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

July 29

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.



August 5

San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC, 10 p.m.



August 6

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC, 6 p.m.

What's different this year?



The competition was first introduced in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bubble tournament paved the way for NWSL to be the first fully professional team-contact league to return to play during the height of the pandemic. Since its introduction, the Challenge Cup has evolved over the year.

The previous two years featured the Challenge Cup as a preseason tourney. Teams were divided into three regional groups with each of the four divisional clubs playing double round-robin style matches for points.

The competition format and group regions are unchanged, but this year's edition is the first time the contest will run throughout the NWSL regular season. Tournament sponsor UKG has also bumped up the prize money to a million-dollar pool. The 2022 Challenge Cup awarded $10,000 per player to the champions, while the runners-up received $5,000 per player, and the remaining two semifinalists got $1,500 per player. The four semifinalists in 2023 will split the million-dollar prize.

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC: The Thorns have gotten off to a blazing start in the regular season thanks to standout play by midfielder Crystal Dunn and 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Smith. Portland is currently in first place in the league table and one of four teams unbeaten to start the season. Smith has four of Portland's nine goals this year. The club have now added another scoring threat to the roster with Canadian international Adrianna Leon.

San Diego are currently in third place within the regular season table. The franchise are just in their second year as an organization and are already showing early signs that it will be a contender once more. Head coach Casey Stoney has built a roster with a deep bench and an early Challenge Cup match against Portland could be an early playoff preview.

Under-the-radar match

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage: A match featuring last-place Orlando and tenth-place North Carolina might be the surprise game to provide some exciting goals. Both teams feature Brazilian internationals, and if Kerolin keeps scoring for the Courage, and Adriana breaks through for the Pride, this eastern regional battle will have the highlights.